Ricki Lake Shared a Dramatic Before-and-After Image of Her 'Debilitating' Hair Loss 

In January 2020, Ricki Lake opened up about losing her hair with a candid Instagram post, in which she called the nearly three-decades-long experience "debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, [and] lonely." Now, more than two years later, she's showing off her salt and pepper strands and sharing the hair-care products responsible for her healthy regrowth.

The former talk show host had been "suffering mostly in silence off and on for almost 30 years," due to ongoing hair loss, she revealed in the caption of her 2020 Instagram post. "I believe my hair loss was due to many factors: yo-yo dieting, hormonal birth control, radical weight fluctuations over the years, my pregnancies, genetics, stress, and hair dyes and extensions," she wrote at the time. (ICYDK: There are so many common causes of hair loss.)

Now, the 53-year-old seems to have finally found a solution to her hair loss. In a recent Instagram post, she shared side-by-side photos of the "dramatic success" she's had using products from Denmark-based hair-care brand Harklinikken. "I could not be happier with my results and to finally be at peace with my hair loss struggles," wrote Lake in her caption.

This isn't the first time Lake has given Harklinikken a shoutout. In February 2022, Lake told People she visited Harklinikken's Beverly Hills clinic two years prior at the recommendation of a friend. Before that visit, she'd tried prescription medications, topical treatments, steroid injections, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy (a process that involves injecting plasma into the scalp to stimulate hair growth), according to People.

Using a few key products from Harklinikken in recent years seems to have seriously helped with Lake's hair loss. Her all-star lineup includes the brand's Balancing Shampoo, Daily Conditioner, Leave-In Hair Hydrating Crème, and Restorative and Calming Extract, according to Harklinikken's site.

The shampoo helps neutralize the scalp's pH level to gently cleanse without irritating dry or sensitive scalps. Its surprising ingredient that helps stimulate new growth is mustard seed oil, which contains fatty acids and antioxidants that help reduce hair loss and dandruff. The conditioner nourishes and moisturizes strands thanks to a blend of avocado oil and aloe vera leaf extract. Both oils are known for their ability to help with hair growth: Avocado oil is full of vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids to promote a healthy scalp and aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties and amino acids to soothe and calm the scalp. (ICYMI: Best Hair Oils for Hair Growth and Thickness)

As for the extract, this product includes a powerful blend of natural ingredients derived from burdock root, marigold, apple, sandalwood, cow's milk, and other botanical extracts. Each Harklinikken client receives a custom blend to meet their unique hair needs. Lastly, the leave-in hydrating cream is packed with argan and sunflower seed oil and can be used as a heat protectant in damp hair before styling.

Following the "simple and easy protocol," as Lake described it in her latest Instagram post, has clearly paid off for the actress, who has now partnered with the brand. Any change to your hair volume and texture can be distressing, so props to Lake for being honest and open about her personal hair journey. If you're dealing with hair loss, be sure to consult a professional before starting a treatment plan, so you can get to the root (no pun intended!) cause of the issue.