This Jennifer Garner-Approved Shampoo Makes Thin Hair 'Visibly More Full,' According to Shoppers

Users call the breakage-repairing formula "worth it" for thinning hair.

Published on July 16, 2022
TBH, nothing sparks joy quite like a good hair day. I know it, you know it, and Jennifer Garner knows it. This week, she showed Instagram followers her 5:30 a.m., pre-work beauty routine, featuring her favorite products from partner brand, Virtue Labs. While styling products can go a long way in achieving effortless, bouncy curls, Garner's hair-care walkthrough demonstrates a fact that people with thin hair know to be true: Starting with an effective, volumizing shampoo can make all the difference.

The Virtue Labs Full Shampoo is formulated to deliver maximum volume while repairing damaged strands. The secret ingredient? Virtue's patented Alpha Keratin 60Ku, which mends frayed strands and split ends by mimicking keratin naturally produced by the human body. Meanwhile, moisturizing phospholipids counteract dryness and frizz, leaving lasting silkiness and shine. This sulfate-, paraben-, and formaldehyde-free shampoo also dissolves excess oil that weighs your hair down, while infusing it with nourishing vitamin A, C and B1. (BTW: I also tried the Virtue Styler that Garner swears made her hair "so much healthier and thicker" and can confirm it's worth the hype.)

Virtue Labs Full Shampoo, $40, sephora.com, ulta.com, and amazon.com

Garner isn't the only fan. "This shampoo makes my fine hair feel visibly more full," noted a Sephora shopper, adding that they "would definitely repurchase." An Amazon reviewer raved that it makes their "very fine" and thinning mane feel "thicker and stronger," and leaves the texture "smooth and silky." Another Amazon customer struggling with damage and shedding added that it "actually thickens [hair] and gives it more body," and is "worth it" for the added fullness. (Looking for more hair heroes? Check out the $6 volumizing spray Zendaya used before the Oscars.)

If thin, flat hair is your current struggle, check out this volumizing shampoo for $38 on Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta. While you're there, scoop up the rest of Jennifer Garner's hair-care musts, below:

Virtue Full Conditioner, $42, sephora.com, ulta.com, and amazon.com

Virtue 6-In-1 Styler, $34, sephora.com, ulta.com, and amazon.com

Virtue Frizz Block Smoothing Spray, $44, ulta.com

Virtue Healing Oil, $44, sephora.com, ulta.com, and amazon.com

