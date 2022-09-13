Beauty Hair Reese Witherspoon Used This Jennifer Garner-Approved Hair Strengthening Oil to Prep for the Emmys And shoppers say it “instantly” makes their hair “soft, smooth, and shiny.” By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness ecommerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on September 13, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Sephora / Getty Images Other than some well-deserved wins and another spectacular red carpet look from Lizzo, nothing too outrageous happened at the Emmys last night. Of course, a few celebrities deserve a round of applause for their efforts, like Reese Witherspoon, who crushed the assignment in a midnight blue sequined dress. Her stylist also scored her major points in the hair health department by protecting her blonde waves with a product Jennifer Garner swore made her mane "thick, strong, and vibrant." The miracle product we're referring to is the Virtue Labs Healing Oil, which restores strength, hydration, and softens brittle strands, all while preventing and correcting heat and chemical damage. The star ingredient is the brand's patented Alpha Keratin 60ku, which "literally fills in the holes, repairing damaged cuticle areas," trichologist Kerry Yates previously told Shape. "This gives the appearance that the hair is repaired and rejuvenated." The serum also contains free radical-eliminating vitamin E and moisturizing seed oil. (BTW: Jennifer Garner also uses Virtue's shopper-loved thickening shampoo.) Virtue Buy It: Virtue Labs Healing Oil, $44, amazon.com, sephora.com Best of all, the hype for the bond repair product goes far beyond celebrity endorsements. Hundreds of reviewers have also confirmed that it's as effective as it promises. "The Virtue hair repair oil has been such a life saver," commented one Sephora shopper whose strands were badly damaged after bleaching it. "[It's] really luxurious and nourishing for the hair," noted another, adding that just two or three drops makes hair "instantly soft, smooth, and shiny." A third wrote that it helped to "repair and replenish" their ends and made their previously dry, damaged hair "nourished and more manageable." (Pssst: One editor says this shampoo brought her curls out of hiding.) True, most of us don't have a team of stylists on hand to make our hair look perfect, but protecting it like an A-lister is certainly in reach. Shop this damage-repairing serum for $44 from Amazon or Sephora. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit