This Collagen-Infused Hair Oil Helps Strands Grow Longer, Stronger, and Faster
If you're experiencing hair loss or thinning hair, you might wonder if hair oil can really help. Even though hair loss can't be attributed to one definitive cause, factors like stress, lifestyle habits, vitamin deficiencies, and hormonal changes are among the top causes. The good news is that, according to dermatologists and shoppers alike, hair growth oils are readily available, and may help.
Hairfinity's Botanical Hair Oil (Buy It, $26, amazon.com) claims to strengthen hair, reduce breakage, and help strands grow in longer and faster. Customers say that the oil not only delivers on its promised results, but that it will change your life if you are experiencing hair loss.
The formula consists of a blend of coconut, almond, olive, and jojoba oils which combine to keep hair soft and hydrated. Collagen and Vitamin E also help to stimulate the hair follicles, potentially leading to fuller hair over time.
So, how does it work? According to dermatologist Michele Green, vitamin E "can dramatically boost the elasticity of hair and reduce breakage." As Dr. Green previously told Shape, vitamin E "absorbs into hair follicles and promotes capillary growth at the scalp." This leads to an increased blood flow, which encourages new hair growth. After all, hair health starts at the scalp.
Shoppers confirm that the hair oil does deliver results. One 72-year-old Amazon shopper who gave the oil a five-star review wrote, "My hair is growing!" They went on to note that new strands grew "stronger and more manageable," and that even their hairdresser noticed the difference. "Add this oil to your hair care regimen faithfully, and I believe you will be very pleased." (Related: Shoppers Swear This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helps Stop Hair Loss and Triggers New Growth)
"I have longer, thicker, stronger, and healthier hair and lots of new growth, no more hair breakage," another customer said. "My hair was thin and breaking. Now, my hair is really growing thicker and healthier. I was skeptical at first, but I saw results about three weeks after using it, so if you have damaged thin or short hair, please try this product. I promise you it really worked for me," they wrote.
If you're concerned about thinning hair, be sure to add the Hairfinity Botanical Hair Oil to your cart.