Halle Berry and Regina King Used This $25 Cult-Favorite Moisturizer to Score Oscars-Ready Skin
Donning millions of dollars in diamonds (umm, hey Zendaya) and couture head-to-toe, it's easy to assume that every single part of a red carpet look costs a fortune. But that's not always the case. In fact, many of last night's top style moments were the products of some pretty budget-friendly finds. Case in point? Halle Berry and Viola Davis, both of whom achieved their award-worthy glow using a drugstore staple: Clinique's Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator (Buy It, $25, sephora.com).
Now, if this product sounds familiar that's probably because it is. See, the Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator is an upgraded version of the brand's fan-favorite gel-cream. Unlike the previous iteration, however, this new and improved oil-free cream is designed to hydrate even deeper — 10 layers of skin deeper, to be exact. The lightweight bad boy also promises to last for 100 hours (thus, the "100H" in the name), even after you wash your face.
Magic? TBH, maybe. But, according to the brand, this long-lasting power and ultra-hydrating ability is all thanks to three primary ingredients: aloe vera, which helps your skin absorb and retain moisture, cica, a plant with natural skin-soothing properties, and hyaluronic acid, a known hydration powerhouse that also plumps the skin.
The budget-friendly buy also boasts Auto-Replenishing Technology, which helps skin create its "own internal water source" to continually rehydrate itself and lock in moisture, according to Clinique's site. In other words, the cream not only hydrates your skin in the moment but also going forward, so you can have dewy skin for days. And you can imagine that hours-long radiant skin is just one of the reasons why makeup artists called upon the Moisture Surge Hydrator when getting the three stars red carpet-ready.
Don't believe me? Take it from the brand itself, who posted photos of the three stars in their Oscars ensembles. Alongside a picture of King, for example, the brand explained that the actress' makeup artist, Latrice Johnson, "prepped her skin with Moisture Surge Intense to help achieve her radiant glow." And Clinique said the same about Berry's red carpet look: "Someone give @makeupbyjmonroy an award because #Oscars presenter #HalleBerry's glow tonight is next level. He used Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation in shade WN 98 and NEW Moisture Surge 100H to lock in her radiance all night, even after the red carpet is rolled up and the makeup comes off."
Not only does the lightweight cream promise hours of plump, nourished skin but it also acts as a primer of sorts, providing a smooth canvas for makeup application — likely another reason the makeup artists used the product as part of last night's Oscars prep. For example, in an Instagram post, Johnson broke down the order in which she applied products on King's face, following the Moisture Surge Hydrator with Clinique's Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation (Buy It, $42, sephora.com). From there, the makeup artist continued to apply a variety of different products to create an iconic grey smokey eye that perfectly coordinated with the actress's custom Louis Vuitton metallic gown.
So while you might not be able to drop thousands (upon thousands...) on designer attire, you can at least get celeb-level skin-care on a budget. And let's be honest: No one really sees what you're wearing on Zoom anyway. It's all about that chest-up glow.