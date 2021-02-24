Last but not least, Halsey has also been relying on Honest Beauty's Hydrogel Cream, a cooling moisturizer that can be used after cleansing and exfoliating. Made with two types of hyaluronic acid, the cream helps to retain the skin's moisture and brings that moisture to the surface to prevent dryness and dullness. The moisturizer also contains squalane — a fatty molecule found naturally in the skin that has anti-aging properties and boosts the skin's moisture barrier — and sodium PCA, a powerful hydrating agent. (FYI: There's a difference between "moisturizing" and "hydrating" skin-care products.)