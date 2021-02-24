Among the many unexpected ways pregnancy can change your body, you might notice some differences in your skin, too. For instance, you might find that your ever-changing hormone levels leave your skin needing a little more TLC than usual — a struggle that Halsey can relate to now that she's pregnant with her first child.
The singer recently took to her Instagram Stories to share that she's had some trouble finding skin-care products that are "gentle enough" for her face these days — that is, until she tried a few products from Jessica Alba's popular beauty line, Honest Beauty. Her new skin-care routine includes Honest Beauty Gentle Gel Cleanser (Buy It, $13, ulta.com), Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream (Buy It, $20, ulta.com), and Honest Beauty Beauty Sleep Resurfacing Serum (Buy It, $28, ulta.com).
"Thank you @honest_beauty @jessicaalba for saving my pregnant skin," Halsey wrote in her IG Story alongside a snapshot of the trifecta of beauty products. "Not an ad just seriously the first thing I've tried that's gentle enough for my face [right now]," she added. (Related: Gigi Hadid Switched to This Natural Skin-Care Line During Her Pregnancy)
In case you're not familiar with Honest Beauty, the cruelty-free brand is all about delivering clean skin-care products made with non-toxic ingredients at an affordable price. Considering the company's focus on natural, non-irritating ingredients, it's a popular brand among mamas-to-be who are looking for safe, effective skin-care essentials to use throughout pregnancy (though, of course, it's always a good idea to check with your doc before using any new product).
First up in Halsey's pregnancy skin-care routine: Honest Beauty's Gentle Gel Cleanser. The cleansing gel is made with a botanical blend of anti-inflammatory chamomile and calendula extracts that can calm and soothe skin while gently removing makeup. Dozens of reviewers praise this pick for sensitive, acne-prone skin, something that definitely might pop up during pregnancy thanks to the hormone progesterone, which can cause oily skin and acne. (Related: One Woman Shares All the Unexpected Ways Pregnancy Can Change Your Body)
"I have been using this product for about two weeks, but I noticed a huge difference in my skin after the first use," wrote one recent shopper."This cleanser is gentle, makes the skin look brightened and refreshed, and adds a natural dewy look to the skin. It smells so fresh and just overall makes you feel good about yourself."
Next in Halsey's lineup is the Beauty Sleep Resurfacing Serum, which packs a serious punch thanks to a blend of five naturally derived alpha-hydroxy acids (yes, five!), including glycolic, lactic, citric, malic, and tartaric acids. These AHAs work to dissolve dead skin cells while you get some much-deserved sleep, leaving behind a soft, glowing complexion. The serum is also made with hyaluronic acid, a known all-star ingredient for hydrating dry skin.
One five-star reviewer said the night serum "has worked wonders" for their skin. "The serum is easily absorbed on the skin," they wrote. "It will not feel oily nor uncomfortable. This serum has made my skin look smoother and brighter. It is truly an amazing product."
Last but not least, Halsey has also been relying on Honest Beauty's Hydrogel Cream, a cooling moisturizer that can be used after cleansing and exfoliating. Made with two types of hyaluronic acid, the cream helps to retain the skin's moisture and brings that moisture to the surface to prevent dryness and dullness. The moisturizer also contains squalane — a fatty molecule found naturally in the skin that has anti-aging properties and boosts the skin's moisture barrier — and sodium PCA, a powerful hydrating agent. (FYI: There's a difference between "moisturizing" and "hydrating" skin-care products.)
"I recently came across this moisturizer when I was looking for a new 'clean' product. And I'm glad I did!" shared one five-star reviewer. "It's super lightweight and sits nicely on the skin, giving the appropriate moisture. It just feels really clean on the skin and I would highly recommend it for all skin types."
Not sure which products aren't safe to use when you're expecting? Here's a breakdown of safe skin-care products for pregnant women (plus those to avoid).