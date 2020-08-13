Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sheet mask selfies are so common on social media, you probably don't even think twice when you see them in your feed. But one K-beauty face mask is sure to make you stop scrolling dead in your tracks—not just because it makes skin look instantly tighter and brighter, but also because it quite literally makes you look like something out of a horror movie. Yes, really.

Celebs, influencers, and beauty aficionados alike can't stop sharing their selfies with the Hanacure All-In-One Facial (Buy It, $29, hanacure.com), partially because it leaves skin feeling soft and smooth, but mostly because it makes them look like actual zombies when wearing the mask. Remember when Dwight Schrute took it upon himself to cut the face off the CPR dummy and wear it in that episode of The Office? Well, the Hanacure mask sort of looks like the beauty guru version of that.

Case in point: In one of her recent #BeautyJunkieWeek posts, Drew Barrymore shared a video of herself donning the Korean beauty brand's best-selling mask, and even though she looks like a zombie come to life, she wrote that she "swears by" the product for a "professional level treatment at home." (Check out these other hydrating face masks while you're at it.)

This wasn't the first time Barrymore took to social media to show off her Hanacure selfies, either. In a 2017 #BeautyJunkieWeek post, she shared a creepy close-up photo while wearing the mask. "It gets so tight that it literally pulls your face," she wrote in the caption. "But, it makes you look so fresh when you wash it off. And it's so effective."

The mask boasts an impressive list of even more celebrity fans. When Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian tried the Hanacure facial together in 2019, for instance, Kourtney shared a selfie of the two looking like extras from The Walking Dead. "Kim convinced me to use this face mask and I feel stunning," Kourtney captioned the post.

"My son took one look at me and cried," Decker joked in the caption.

So, what does this nightmare-fuel mask actually do for your skin? The at-home facial combines anti-aging peptides and antioxidant-rich botanicals such as lotus leaf extract and Ginkgo biloba leaf extract to help skin look and feel more evenly toned, softer, and more radiant—that is, of course, after you remove it.

Most beauty products don't come with a step-by-step instructional guide for application, but the Hanacure mask does, and with good reason. (In her YouTube video detailing the process, Snooki asked, "Is this biology [class]?")

Included in the starter kit are two parts: a lifting serum and a gelling solution. You pour the lifting serum from its bottle into the gelling solution, which comes in a large flat container, and mix them together for 20 seconds. Then, you use the included brush to apply a thin layer of the mixture to your face, being suuuuper careful not to move for the next 30 minutes. (Related: Celeb-Approved Face Masks for Whatever Your Skin Concern and Budget)

While the mask will probably make your face feel extremely tight and taut—not to mention give you that funny raisin-like appearance—during those 30 minutes, once you wash it off with warm water, your skin will be left feeling hydrated, refreshed, and silky smooth, according to shoppers.

"I do this mask 2 times a week! I get so many compliments on my skin," wrote one reviewer.

"I noticed an immediate difference after using the Hanacure facial," shared another. "My skin was brighter and I looked like I'd had a refreshing power nap. Definitely coming back for more."

Bottom line: The Hanacure mask is a must-have for your next at-home spa day—or, you know, the next time you want to terrify every member of your household.

Image zoom Hanacure