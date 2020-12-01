Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday have sadly come to an end this year, some of the best beauty deals are sticking around just a bit longer. If you've always wanted to jump on the scalp massager bandwagon, now's your chance to snag a best-seller with nearly 40,000 stellar reviews on Amazon for just $6.
The HEETA Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush (Buy It, $6, amazon.com) comes in a bevy of cool colors, but you can score the biggest savings on the black version. This super-soft silicone scalp brush works on all hair textures and lengths, it can be used on wet or dry hair, and it's even gentle enough to use on your pets. (While you're here, check out this $9 scalp brush with equally glowing reviews.)
The scalp massager shampoo brush couldn't be easier to use, either. Simply grip the ergonomically-friendly handle and massage your scalp for a minute or two, either using it in tandem with your hair-care products to evenly distribute them all over your scalp or on its own to help remove product build-up.
Not quite sure why you need a scalp massager in your hair-care arsenal? Well, you might not realize it, but your scalp can hold onto environmental pollutants and product build-up (especially if you use a lot of hair-styling products in your routine) longer than you think, which can block new hair follicles from sprouting and limit hair growth. A scalp massager can clear that build-up by exfoliating the skin cells on top of your head, eliminating flakes, itchiness, and dandruff. What's more, scalp massagers can help stimulate blood flow, which can further encourage your hair follicles to promote new hair growth, Shereene Idriss, M.D., a dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology, previously told Shape. (Wait, do electric scalp massagers really stimulate hair growth?)
Granted, the science-backed research on the benefits of scalp massages for hair growth is lacking. But even if you don't have an itchy, tight scalp, taking a few minutes to massage the top of your head is a soothing self-care ritual that adds a little zen to your shower time — possibly more important now than ever if a trip to the spa isn't accessible.
Besides, even if the science isn't quite there, anecdotally speaking, this handy tool has gotten rave reviews from over 30,000 five-star shoppers.
"The other day I noticed thick yellowish-white skin/shampoo buildup on my 13 y.o. daughter's scalp," shared one recent shopper. "After TWO uses of this product it's almost all gone...the significance of the difference, in such a short amount of time, is worth me taking the time to write this review and give my 5-stars."
Another reviewer called the brush a "game-changer" in their shampooing process. "I had been going back and forth for a while on whether or not to buy something like this and I'm SO glad I finally did," they wrote. "I have thick and dense hair, which makes it hard for me to clean my scalp without feeling like I am breaking or ripping out my hair. This gets to the scalp so easily without damaging my hair and cleans so much better than using my fingers ever did. It feels great too. The quality of this product could not be better either. I'm am extremely happy I bought this. I would recommend it to everyone." (Related: Home Remedies for Dandruff and Itchy Scalp)
Even if you feel like your scalp is in decent shape, there's no denying how good it feels to use this brush. One five-star reviewer described the massager as one of those "little everyday things that bring the most satisfaction." And, TBH, after the year we've all had, you (and your scalp) deserve some of that extra lovin'.