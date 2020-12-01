Another reviewer called the brush a "game-changer" in their shampooing process. "I had been going back and forth for a while on whether or not to buy something like this and I'm SO glad I finally did," they wrote. "I have thick and dense hair, which makes it hard for me to clean my scalp without feeling like I am breaking or ripping out my hair. This gets to the scalp so easily without damaging my hair and cleans so much better than using my fingers ever did. It feels great too. The quality of this product could not be better either. I'm am extremely happy I bought this. I would recommend it to everyone." (Related: Home Remedies for Dandruff and Itchy Scalp)