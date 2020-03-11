Image zoom Presley Ann / Stringer / Getty Images

While 90s and aughts babies are eagerly awaiting news about the Lizzie McGuire revival, Hilary Duff revealed a different secret this week. Despite having two kids and a booming career, Duff always manages to look put-together—and luckily, the actress detailed exactly how she achieves her enviable glow in a recent video with Vogue. Duff begins her busy mom makeup routine with the Pericone MD No Makeup foundation and her favorite lightweight concealer from Glossier as a base and finishes with her favorite setting spray to lock it all in. But the real game-changer was her preferred mascara, which actually doubles as a lash growth serum. Enter: Grande Cosmetics Conditioning Peptide Mascara (Buy It, $20, amazon.com).

In the video, Duff said she’s “obsessed” with the mascara and serum hybrid, which she started using to repair her lashes after getting eyelash extensions removed. While some may not be able to relate to the struggle of post-extension lash upkeep, this 2-in-1 mascara is also a great option for anyone who deals with naturally short lashes that just won’t grow on their own. So you should probably just add the celeb-loved Grande Cosmetics mascara to your cart immediately if your goal in life is full, lengthy lashes like hers. (Want more options? Check out 13 other eyelash growth serums for a falsie-like effect.)

Not only does the buildable, clump-free formula provide brag-worthy length and volume by itself (hundreds of five-star reviewers agree), but the addition of strengthening ingredients like peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes also nourish and condition your lashes with every application. And though the no-flake mascara is water-resistant, it’s still easily removable with water and soap or your favorite makeup remover. The thin applicator brush includes a combination of hard and soft bristles, making it easy to apply to both top and bottom lashes with no mishaps. Duff recommends applying more of the mascara in the center of your lashes for the perfect “awake eye” look. (Related: The Best Eyebrow Growth Serums for Healthier, Bolder Brows)

If you’re ready for long, dramatic, and healthy lashes with one less step in your beauty routine, scoop up this Hilary Duff-approved mascara ASAP.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It: Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara, $20, amazon.com