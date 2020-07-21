Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The only thing better than finding a good mascara is knowing the money you spend on it will go toward a good cause. If you're still saving up your Sephora points for a charity reward donation, look no further than Hilary Duff's latest mascara recommendation for your next mindful beauty purchase.

In a recent Instagram story, the actress shared a photo of Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara (Buy It, $24, ulta.com, thrivecausemetics.com; $45, amazon.com), tagging both the beauty brand and a friend who introduced her to the product. "You've solved my search for the perfect mascara!" Duff wrote alongside the photo. "I'm obsessed!"

ICYDK, Thrive Causemetics is a vegan, cruelty-free beauty brand that donates a product or monetary sum to a non-profit organization supporting women for each purchase made. The brand partners with organizations that support veterans, as well as women struggling with cancer, domestic abuse, and homelessness. Recently, Thrive Causemetics also pledged $500,000 worth of its products to frontline workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, among several other philanthropic COVID-19 initiatives.

Duff isn't the only celeb singing the mascara's praises, BTW. Tennis champ Venus Williams recently told Vogue she relies on the lengthening mascara as the all-important last step in her makeup routine, sharing that it "honestly makes the face." Other famous fans of Thrive Causemetics include Jessica Simpson, Kaley Cuoco, and Regina Hall.

What's more, shoppers seem just as obsessed with Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara as Duff. One reviewer gave the beauty pick five stars, calling it "the last mascara" you'll ever need to buy. "This is the absolute best mascara I've ever tried—and I've tried a ton," continued the reviewer.

"My eyes are super sensitive and constantly tear, but this product works so well for me!" wrote another shopper. "The applicator is great, and the product doesn't smudge or irritate my eyes. It adds volume, but isn't overly clumpy." (Related: This $20 Beauty Hack Will Give You the Lashes of Your Dreams)

Between the rave reviews and the feel-good philanthropy behind Thrive Causemetics, do you really need another reason to click "add to cart"?

