This Sustainable Skin-Care Brand Banished My Maskne for Good

Thankfully, in the fall, the kind folks at HoliFrog — who, BTW, donates a portion of all their proceeds to Land Trust Alliance — heard my prayers (or so I tell myself) and released their Galilee Antioxidant Dewy Drop (Buy It, $52, dermstore.com) — a hydrating and repairing serum designed to deliver bouncy, beautiful skin — followed closely by January 2021's Halo AHA BHA Evening Serum (Buy It, $58, dermstore.com). While I've only been using these serums in unison during my p.m. skin-care routine for a few weeks, the results are already inspiring. My skin now looks far more radiant from forehead to chin, where even fewer breakouts reside. Sure, I still have some pesky pimples but long gone are the tiny, angry clusters of red spots and yuck-filled bumps that I came to know as maskne over the past year. And for that, I'm grateful.