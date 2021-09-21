Holifrog Just Made Your Dream Vitamin C Serum a Reality
When it comes to skin care, there's a slew of common concerns you might be facing, from dullness and fine lines to hyperpigmentation and undereye circles. So, it pays to find a powerhouse formula that offers multiple benefits simultaneously, and Holifrog's new Sunnyside C Glow Serum (Buy It, $68, dermstore.com) was created to do just that.
Holifrog co-founder Emily Parr understood that vitamin C serums are a staple in skin care, since the ingredient is a powerful antioxidant that brightens skin and boosts collagen production. But to take it a step further, Parr wanted to create a serum that coupled vitamin C with moisturization and anti-inflammatory benefits. "Sunnyside yields bright, even-toned, hydrated, smooth, and healthy skin without needing to rotate multiple products with different actives," she says. "This serum formula contains a select group of antioxidants, acids, adaptogens and plant-based actives that work together to gently transform your skin." (Related: The Best Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serums That Will Brighten, Firm, and Protect Skin)
To get more specific, the formula is 15 percent vitamin C, placing it within the eight to 20 percent range that offers maximum benefits. (Percentages above eight are powerful enough to provide results, but anything over 20 percent will likely lead to irritation without any additional benefit, as Beverly Hills-based dermatologist Naissan O. Wesley, M.D. previously told Shape.) It's three percent tranexamic acid, a derivative of the amino acid lysine that's a star at reducing hyperpigmentation. Other notable ingredients include niacinamide, a do-it-all vitamin that fights irritation and discoloration, and MossCellTec, a blend of oils derived from lab-grown moss incorporated to strengthen the skin barrier, reinforcing it against environmental stressors.
Parr notes that Holifrog Sunnyside C Glow Serum has an emollient base designed to leave your skin dewy with each use of the product. Reminder: Emollients are ingredients that help reinforce your skin's outermost layer to keep moisture in. "To give your skin that bouncy, 'been drinking 8 glasses of water daily' feel, aloe leaf juice, jojoba, and grapeseed oils make this serum deeply nourishing and moisturizing," says Parr. (Related: This $19 Vitamin C Serum Has Amazon Customers Seriously Impressed)
Buy It: HoliFrog Sunnyside C Glow Serum, $68, dermstore.com
If you're not familiar with Holifrog, the brand was founded around the concept of "situational skin care," or using skin-care products based on your skin's current state rather than assuming you have a fixed skin type. Holifrog also emphasizes that its formulas contain only the most promising skin-care ingredients at their ideal percentages. Whether you're considering the new vitamin C serum or another of the brand's products, you can rest assured it was formulated with attention to detail. (Related: Jessica Alba Swears By This Vitamin C Serum for Younger, Brighter Skin)
Sold? Visit Holifrog's website or Dermstore to get your hands on the Sunnyside C Glow Serum right now.