If you're not familiar with Holifrog, the brand was founded around the concept of "situational skin care," or using skin-care products based on your skin's current state rather than assuming you have a fixed skin type. Holifrog also emphasizes that its formulas contain only the most promising skin-care ingredients at their ideal percentages. Whether you're considering the new vitamin C serum or another of the brand's products, you can rest assured it was formulated with attention to detail.