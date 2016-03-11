How to Calm Red Skin After a Workout

A heavy-duty cardio workout can leave you feeling empowered and revitalized. But there's one side-effect that isn't exactly relished by all. If you're a fair-skinned runner, that so-called "healthy flush" might come across more like scarlet fever, making any post-gym activities slightly more embarrassing than necessary.

So what exactly causes your skin to turn this obnoxious level of red, and how can you get it under control ASAP? "During exercise, your body and muscles generate energy causing the blood vessels in your skin to dilate," says Jessica Weiser M.D. with New York Dermatology Group. "This allows the heat to escape through the skin and maintain a normal body temperature." Thankfully, it's easier to reduce the rosiness than you think. Try these derm-approved tricks to prevent and minimize inflammation without having to compromise your workout. (Psst...We have 6 Secrets for Amazing Skin.)