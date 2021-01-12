A popular anti-aging skin-care ingredient, Retinol helps increase the production of molecules that encourage skin-cell turnover (read: less discoloration and smoother skin) and collagen production (i.e. fewer wrinkles). "Because retinol needs to harness the body's cellular machinery, the visible effects of skin turnover can take four to 12 weeks," explains Dr. Henry. The beneficial results from collagen production, on the other hand, will likely take longer — around eight to 12 weeks, says Dr. Vega. In addition to these long-term benefits, retinol also helps unclog your pores, a purging effect that's most noticeable in the first six weeks of use. Dr. Henry's favorite retinol? Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Serum (Buy It, $47, amazon.com). (Here are the best retinol products for every skin type, according to top derms.)