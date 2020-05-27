Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Like emojis and Paris, pedicures are always a good idea. Zoning out while someone massages your feet and paints your nails with precision is extremely gratifying.

But like all beauty treatments, they take time and $$$, so sometimes a DIY pedicure is the move. Luckily, if you know how to replicate the experience, you can unwind and keep your feet in their best shape without leaving your home. Below, each step you should take to mimic the salon experience at home, based on advice from the pros. (Related: Products That'll Prep Your Feet Before They See the Light of Day)

How to Do a Pedicure at Home

If you're trying to give yourself the full experience, the key is to set the scene. Find a comfy spot, turn on some music, maybe light a few candles, and gather all your tools so that you won't have to get up (and potentially ruin your polish) mid-session. Once you've prepped a workstation, proceed to step one. (Related: The Foot-Care Products and Creams Podiatrists Use On Themselves)

What You'll Need:

Large bowl

Foot soak (or whole milk)

Towel

Foot file

Cuticle softener and pusher

Nail file

Foot scrub (or DIY)

Lotion

Nail polish

Cuticle oil

Step 1: Soak Your Feet

Celebrity nail artist Pattie Yankee starts every pedicure by filing then soaking the person's feet. First, buff any dry, rough spots with a foot file like Tweezerman Step-Two-It Foot File (Buy It, $12, cvs.com) and clean your nails with cotton soaked in nail polish remover.

Then Yankee suggests soaking your feet in a bowl filled with warm water and a foot soak (if you have one) or whole milk, since it has lactic acid which helps soften calluses. Soak your feet for 10 minutes or so, then dry them with a towel.

Step 2: Shape Your Cuticles and Nails

Up next: cuticle care. Use a cuticle softener such as CND Cuticle Eraser (Buy It, $12, cvs.com), then gently push back the thick layer of skin surrounding your toenails with a wood cuticle pusher.

At this point, you can go in with cuticle trimmers if needed, but proceed with caution. "Sometimes after you push back your cuticle, there's a really thin fold of skin that surrounds the nail," says Yankee. "That part you can cut off, but you don't want to cut into anything that's living."

Once you've perfected your cuticles, go ahead and shape your nails with a nail file. File each toenail straight across then file down the corners at 45-degree angles.

Image zoom Image zoom Image zoom

Center: CVS

Step 3: Exfoliate and Moisturize

At this point, you can continue to promote softer skin by exfoliating with a scrub. OPI North America Education and Capability Manager Darlene Sritapan likes the brand's ProSpa Exfoliating Sugar Scrub (Buy It, $12, jcpenney.com). If you prefer a DIY scrub, she suggests combining one part almond, olive, or coconut oil with two parts sugar.

Buff the scrub onto your feet and lower legs and rinse. Then file rough spots with the foot file again, then towel dry.

Apply a foot cream or body oil and give yourself a foot rub. (Related: Exactly How to Get a Salon-Quality Manicure at Home)

Step 4: Polish Your Toes

Time for the main event. Swipe nail polish remover over your nails again to remove any product that might've made its way onto your nails. Apply a base coat, two coats of color, then a top coat. "Make sure you let each coat fully dry to prevent bubbles or wrinkles in your application," advises Sritapan.

If you don't have a steady hand, you can erase any mistakes with an angled makeup brush dipped in nail polish remover. (Do it while the polish is still wet rather than waiting until the end.)