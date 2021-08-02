Can You Do Anything to Define Your Jawline?

In your efforts to maintain the balance of your face, you may not always zone in on the jaw area. But it actually has a lot to do with the symmetry of your features and acts as part of the scaffolding for the face and neck, holding the skin taut.

Starting in your 30s, the jawbone begins to shrink, skin loses volume and elasticity, and the muscles become more active to compensate — all of which can change your face shape, says Amelia Hausauer, M.D., a dermatologist in Northern California. FTR, there's nothing wrong with looking different than you did a decade ago, and you should feel comfortable and confident flaunting what you've got. But if you'd still like to have a defined jawline, some home and in-office treatments can help.

DIY Treatments for a Defined Jawline

In-Office Treatments for a Defined Jawline

"There are lots of little muscles in the lower face, and some have a lowering effect on skin, while others have a lifting effect," says Hema Sundaram, M.D., a dermatologist in Maryland and Virginia. "We can adjust that muscle activity with a neurotoxin like Botox, Xeomin, Dysport, or Jeuveau. It takes precise injections in spots individualized to the patient's face shape, proportions, and desired results." To create more distinction between the neck and face and create a defined jawline, a dermatologist can inject neurotoxin along the jawbone and in the platysmal bands (the muscle that blankets the neck). "If you can minimize the pull-down of the muscle, you can tighten the angle at the jawline," says Dr. Hausauer. The neurotoxin can also be injected into the masseter muscle below the ear; relaxing it tapers the jaw for a more heart-shaped face. (See also: How to Decide Exactly Where to Get Fillers and Botox)