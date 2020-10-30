The Best Ways to Moisturize Your Body for Seriously Soft Skin

Moisturizing your skin is all about reinforcing your protective moisture barrier, and naturally occurring fat molecules called ceramides can help. “They’re important because by contributing to the natural skin barrier, ceramides help to protect the skin against irritants and other factors that can aggravate the skin as well as seal in moisture to prevent water loss,” says Marisa Garshick, M.D., a dermatologist at Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in New York. “When the skin barrier is compromised, it makes the skin more prone to irritation from other ingredients and the skin can become drier and more sensitive.” Avene TriXera Nutrition Nutri- Fluid Balm (Buy It, $42, dermstore.com) and Dr. Jart Ceramidin Body Lotion (Buy It, $25, sephora.com) are both filled with ceramides.