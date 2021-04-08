Busy lives don't offer a lot of time to suds up, dry, style, repeat. Luckily, these genius products for dirty hair make it easy to re-create that just-washed look — minus the shampoo.
If you have textured hair, then you know that washing it too frequently dries it out. But an intense workout can throw a kink into a no-wash day. Enter Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse (Buy It, $31, violetgrey.com), a microfine mist made of micellar water and cider vinegar that removes sweat, odor, and product buildup. Spritz all over your dirty hair, then gently massage with your fingertips. And if you take a body-only shower, cap up so the steam from your shower won't cause frizz. (Related: The Post-Workout Hair Products Beauty Influencers Swear By)
Scrunch a small dollop of Maui Moisture Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse (Buy It, $7, amazon.com) in damp or dry dirty hair from ends to roots. Mousse typically zaps moisture, but this formula is full of hydration — its first ingredient is aloe. Plus, because of its airy, lightweight formula, it can boost roots and enliven curls without leaving a crunchy or flaky finish.
For those with straight locks, dry shampoo is the best way to soak up oil and add volume to your dirty locks. There are oil glands all over your scalp, so make sure to apply evenly. To do that, part your hair, hold Odele Dry Shampoo (Buy It, $12, target.com) six inches away, and spritz. Then make a new part an inch away, and spritz again. Keep it up until you've worked your way around your head. Flip over, and zhuzh the product with your fingertips for max volume. (PSA: Dry conditioner is also a product worth adding to your dirty hair routine.)
Set yourself up for a sleek week: If you have straight to wavy hair, on days you shampoo, work Tresemmé Effortless Styling Air Dry Hair Cream (Buy It, $5, ulta.com) into clean, damp hair for long-lasting frizz control. On no shampoo days, apply a pea-size amount of lotion to smooth out bedhead, static, or ponytail dents in your dirty hair.
All dirty hair — even strands that never encounter a hot tool — can use protection against frequent aggressors, like pollution, brushing, and washing. The low-key solution: Joico Defy Damage Sleepover Overnight Nourishing Treatment (Buy It, $25, ulta.com). It works like a hair mask, except instead of waiting 10 minutes, apply it to dry hair before bed. In the morning, the formula — which contains proteins like arginine and keratin that your hair needs to stay strong — will be totally absorbed.