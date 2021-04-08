For those with straight locks, dry shampoo is the best way to soak up oil and add volume to your dirty locks. There are oil glands all over your scalp, so make sure to apply evenly. To do that, part your hair, hold Odele Dry Shampoo (Buy It, $12, target.com) six inches away, and spritz. Then make a new part an inch away, and spritz again. Keep it up until you've worked your way around your head. Flip over, and zhuzh the product with your fingertips for max volume. (PSA: Dry conditioner is also a product worth adding to your dirty hair routine.)