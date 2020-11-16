Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Can't swing by the salon? No sweat. Here's exactly how to remove acrylic nails without destorying on your natural nails in the process.

One of the best things about acrylic nails is that they last weeks and can withstand practically anything...all the can opening, dish washing, and speed typing you throw their way. But, as they say, all good things must come to an end — and acrylic nails are no exception. So, when the polish starts to crack or nails begin to break, it's officially time to start fresh. Unfortunately, though, taking off acrylic nails can be challenging and time-consuming, to say the least. (Related: The Best Press-On Nails for a Salon-Worthy Mani at Home)

In a perfect world, you'd always head back to the salon to have a set removed — and not just because it's an excuse to book another treatment while you're there. In the hands of a pro, vs. going the DIY route, you're less likely to harm your real nails. "A lot of people cause damage to their natural nails when removing acrylics at home," says New York-based celebrity nail artist Pattie Yankee. "They file too hard, and they end up thinning out the nail plate with a file, which can lead to a burning sensation." It can also weaken the nail, upping the chance for peeling and breakage. "So it's better to switch to a finer grit nail file as you get closer to the natural nail," adds Yankee. Let's face it: It can be tempting to get aggressive when you're left with a few stubborn bits of residue. (Related: What It Means If You Have Peeling Nails (Plus, How to Fix Them)

Still, the reality is, there will be times when you can't make it to a salon but need to free yourself of those faux nails. That's why you really should learn how to remove acrylic nails at home so it doesn't end in disaster. If you're already well-versed in taking off gel manicures at home, you'll probably find acrylic removal less scary since the process is similar.

To pull it off, you'll just need are a few basic tools. The method below involves heating acetone, the chemical found in nail polish remover, indirectly to help speed up the process. But it still requires a degree of patience. And although it might be tempting to put the acetone in the microwave to further expedite the process, DON'T — acetone is flammable. Got that? Good. Now, if you're feeling ready, here's how to safely remove acrylic nails at home, according to Yankee.

What You Need to Remove Acrylic Nails

Wondering what to remove acrylic nails with that won't rip your natural nails right out of their beds? Stock up on the below:

Nail tip clippers

Dual-sided nail file with 100 or 180 grit on one side and 240 grit on the other side. (A nail file's grit is a rating of how course it is. The lower the number, the courser the file. The higher the number, the finer the file.)

Acetone (Make sure to use pure acetone and not a nail polish remover with other ingredients; you'll need the strength of pure acetone.)

2 resealable plastic sandwich bags

2 microwavable bowls

Cuticle oil

How to Remove Acrylic Nails at Home

Follow this step-by-step process for removing acrylic nails for the most success at home. Oh, and remember, patience is a virtue.