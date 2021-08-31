To apply, simply dab some glue or lay down a sticky tab onto your natural nail then press on the, err, press-on. Repeat for all ten fingers and, violá, you've scored a salon-quality manicure from the comfort of home. But just because they're convenient, easy, and cost a fraction of professional treatments, doesn't mean press-ons are too fragile or impractical for everyday use. The adhesives used today are far more advanced than those from yesteryear (read: a few decades ago) and can stand up to wear, provided you take the time to apply your press-on nails correctly, says nail expert Gina Chang, senior manager of Marketing Communications at Dashing Diva. The only trade-off? Stronger nail adhesives have more potential to damage your natural nails during removal, notes Chang.