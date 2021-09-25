It's important to note that benzoyl peroxide may cause irritation for those newer to using the acne-fighting ingredient. "It can be irritating and drying, so you might not be able to tolerate it if you have sensitive skin or conditions such as dermatitis or eczema," explained Deanne Robinson, M.D., a member of the Women's Dermatologic Society and co-founder and president of Modern Dermatology of Connecticut. Dr. Robinson recommended readers start with a lower concentration — 2.5 to 5 percent — first to see how your skin reacts, then work your way up to a higher concentration, like this one with 10 percent benzoyl peroxide. But if you've already been using the ingredient in other products, and your skin has adjusted, you should be fine to give the Humane Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Wash a chance. (Related: What Causes Adult Acne?)