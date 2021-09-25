Shoppers Say This $24 Benzoyl Peroxide Cleanser Clears Acne In Just a Few Days
Many have had some run-in with acne during their lifetime, whether you were plagued by zits in your teenage years or hormonal breakouts caught you off guard as an adult. If you're dealing with the occasional pimple, angry cystic acne, or body acne (to name a few), and are dreaming of smooth, clear skin, look no further than the Humane Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Wash (Buy It, $24, amazon.com), which shoppers call a "miracle in a bottle" thanks to the acne-fighting ingredient benzoyl peroxide.
Benzoyl peroxide is an antibacterial ingredient that targets the bacteria that causes congested pores and painful blemishes. "By delivering oxygen into the pores, benzoyl peroxide creates a toxic environment in which these bacteria can't survive," dermatologist Rhonda Klein, M.D., partner at Modern Dermatology of Connecticut, previously told Shape. "[It] also has anti-inflammatory effects to reduce redness and soreness associated with blemishes, and can help unclog pores to keep them clear and prevent new blemishes from forming," she added.
Not only does the Humane Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Wash act as a topical antibiotic that banishes bacteria that breeds blemishes and painful irritation around the breakout, but it also removes dead skin cells that clog pores and excess oil that also contributes to breakouts. And the best part? The cleanser goes beyond just clearing up your face — can be used on your body, too, making it a multi-tasking wash for pesky butt bumps and bacne, too.
It's important to note that benzoyl peroxide may cause irritation for those newer to using the acne-fighting ingredient. "It can be irritating and drying, so you might not be able to tolerate it if you have sensitive skin or conditions such as dermatitis or eczema," explained Deanne Robinson, M.D., a member of the Women's Dermatologic Society and co-founder and president of Modern Dermatology of Connecticut. Dr. Robinson recommended readers start with a lower concentration — 2.5 to 5 percent — first to see how your skin reacts, then work your way up to a higher concentration, like this one with 10 percent benzoyl peroxide. But if you've already been using the ingredient in other products, and your skin has adjusted, you should be fine to give the Humane Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Wash a chance.
More than 4,700 Amazon customers have awarded the potent benzoyl peroxide acne wash a five-star rating, praising its ability to treat oily skin, cystic acne (in a week!), and bacne. And, it's evident by scrolling through the thousands of glowing, positive reviewers that he wash has worked wonders for those plagued with acne.
One shopper, dealing with cystic acne, shared "I never write reviews but I had to let others suffering from cystic acne and frequent breakouts know how amazing this product is. I really wish I would have taken pictures of my face prior to only using the product for three days. This stuff is really a miracle in a bottle!"
Another reviewer explained that they have been struggling with large and painful breakouts due to their PCOS and Hashimoto's disease, adding that medications only made their skin worse and left them with hard-clogged pores, causing even more cystic breakouts. "The cleanser softened the hardened clogs in my pores and helped cleanly push out the cystic bacteria without it blistering up my skin. In addition, it helps heal my post-acne marks quicker, and I did notice a small purge, but it did not worsen my skin, in fact, the purge came after the initial breakout was gone, and the purge lasted no more than two days and was hardly noticeable. I did not have any sensitivity to this product."
The benzoyl peroxide cleanser also tackles bacne quite successfully. One customer reported that they had "bacne for over a decade," and after trying other cleansers, "this is the one that finally did the trick for me, though." They added, "I will say the results were not immediate, but like every other regimen I tried, I had the whole bottle, so why not stick with it? And, yeah, it's completely gone now."
Even though benzoyl peroxide can cause minor irritation for some, the proof of how well it works in this product for treating acne is apparent in the thousands of authentic reviews from shoppers, who are thrilled to finally find a solution to their acne. See for yourself, and head to Amazon now to try the Humane Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Wash.