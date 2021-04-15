It can be hard to tell if your humidifier is even doing anything since most machines don't measure your room's humidity, but this Dyson humidifier allows you to view the exact moisture percentages in your environment and adjust them to meet that sweet spot of 40 to 60 percent humidity. (Without this feature, you're going to need a separate hygrometer or air quality monitor to measure humidity.) As an evaporative humidifier, it adds moisture to the air while also purifying the air with HEPA and activated carbon filters that capture 99.97 percent of allergens. It even cleanses the water you pour into the bin with ultraviolet light that kills bacteria. (Harmful bacteria can contribute to acne.) Though this is a higher-end option, it can save you money and space by acting as a fan, humidifier, hygrometer, and air purifier in one.