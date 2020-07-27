Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Maintaining your mane's natural volume during the steamiest season comes with a pretty payoff. Here’s how to humidity-proof your hair.

Summertime heat and humidity can mean one of two things: flat, deflated hair or lots and lots of frizz.

“The moisture from the warm air penetrates and alters the hair shaft, making any styling you’ve done disappear,” says Sally Hershberger, hairstylist and founder of the eponymous brand. Yes, your hair texture is never more extra than now, but we say embrace it. Here's how to humidity-proof your hair while staying natural.

Fine Issue: Limp Strands

“The thin diameter of the hair makes it difficult to build volume, so it tends to fall flat,” says Hershberger. “And heavy products weigh it down easily.” Keeping that in mind: after shampooing, concentrate a lightweight conditioner on your midlengths and ends, avoiding your scalp completely. Then wrap hair in a microfiber towel. “The Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Turban (Buy It, $21, amazon.com) quickly soaks up moisture, which makes fine hair prone to breakage,” says Hershberger.

Thick Issue: Puffy Texture

Thicker hair types naturally have more volume thanks to the larger follicles the hair grows from, says Hershberger. But moisture affects that volume just as easily as any other hair type: Water in the air breaks the hydrogen bonds that typically keep a style in place, so your hair frizzes and expands.

Curly Issue: Frizz

Humidity can affect your curl pattern, so even if you already have your taming routine down pat, there are a few techniques to consider during peak heat. Your first step: washing upside down. “Flipping your head over while you’re in the shower lifts your roots, which gives your hair tons of body and prevents the conditioner from getting onto your scalp and weighing hair down,” Hershberger says.

Once hair is washed and rinsed, evenly distribute a curl cream like Tresemmé Curl Hydrate Leave-In Curl Cream (Buy It, $9, amazon.com). Many women prefer to use the shingling method, which means applying the cream on each curl to separate and define it, celebrity stylist Koni Bennett explains. Then air-dry. “Curls always tend to frizz less this way,” says Yepez. “But if you’re in a rush, dry with a diffuser. Just resist touching your hair as much as possible—that creates more frizz.”

Coily Issue: Dryness

The summer weather can cause hair to return to its most natural state. “Add in moisture, and maintain your volume by washing with coconut oil,” says Hershberger. It’s high in essential fatty acids and vitamin E, which hydrate and add shine. Leave the oil on like a mask for the length of your shower, then rinse.