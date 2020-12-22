You might already associate hydrocolloid dressings with pimple patches since they're both made from the same material. However, you can also spot hydrocolloid bandaids in the first aid aisle at the grocery store, which is where the TikTok hack comes in. Instead of buying a sheet of pimple patches, you can buy a hydrocolloid bandaid and cut your own patches to the size you need. TikTok's favorite seems to be the Band Aid Brand Hydro Seal Extra Large Adhesive Bandages (Buy It, $4, amazon.com) which, naturally, is currently a best-seller on Amazon. (Related: Do Pimple Patches Actually Help Get Rid of Zits?)