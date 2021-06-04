Why You Should Be Using an Ice Roller On Your Face
Ice rollers for your face — or any face rollers (i.e. jade rollers), frankly — are all the rage in the skin-care space these days. Their claim to fame is simple: Just roll them across your face for an instant solution to at least look less exhausted. Essentially, they give off a de-puffed and lifted effect.
It sounds pretty amazing, but are the skin-care results legit? The short answer from derms is yes. "Face rollers stimulate the lymphatic system and massage the face, helping to get rid of puffiness, toxins, and reduce muscle tension," explains Stacy Chimento, M.D., a dermatologist at Riverchase Dermatology in Miami. Essentially, this massaging action helps to flush out excess fluid, which is what results in a temporary contouring effect, she adds.
And you get some extra benefits when your face roller of choice is cold. "The cooling action constricts blood vessels, which leaves skin looking tighter and temporary decreasing redness, making for an overall fresher and brighter appearance," says Rachel Nazarian, M.D., a dermatologist with Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. (FYI, while ice rollers are great in this case, almost any face roller can be stored in the fridge to achieve a similar effect.) And on top of all of that, face rolling mostly just feels good, making it an enjoyable step in your skin-care routine.
When using an ice roller on your face, make sure you use it in an upward motion, like with most face tools, and begin from the center of your face and move outward. Don't roll it too hard — you shouldn't be applying any pressure to the roller, since you don't want to bruise or irritate the skin. While you can gently roll your delicate under eye area, you shouldn't roll the tops of your eyes in order to avoid injury. (Check out more solutions for banishing puffy eyes here.)
So, when should you be reaching for an ice roller for your face? Keep in mind that all of these effects, while legitimate, are temporary. Face rolling isn't a magic solution to your complexion concerns, though doing so daily can't hurt. That being said, ice rollers for your face are especially great to use any time your skin is inflamed, puffy, or swollen — think, after a late-night out or one too many martinis with a side of fries, says Dr. Nazarian. Similarly, because face rolling does have these skin-enhancing effects, it can be a nice extra prep step before any kind of big event.
Ultimately, you really can roll whenever you want with a few exceptions. Avoid face rolling for two weeks to a month after filler or neurotoxin injections; this is because there's a risk that the rolling can end up pushing the product into an undesired location of the face, cautions Dr. Nazarian. It should also be off-limits during recovery after any type of surgery that leaves a wound. If healing tissue is moved, the wound-edges are less likely to align properly and scarring can be worsened, she adds.
Ready to roll? Ahead, eight of the best ice rollers for your face that are worth trying.
Related Items
Best Overall: Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager
You get not one, but two of these massagers, making it easy to target puffiness under both eyes simultaneously, as well as roll your entire face in one fell swoop. Also nice: Unlike many other rollers that quickly warm up as soon as they hit your skin, these stay cold, even after being chilled for just 10 minutes. (FYI, the brand recommends putting them in the fridge instead of the freezer, since the specially-designed liquid inside the globes doesn’t cope well below freezing.) Happy shoppers note how they work to de-puff skin, refine pores, and relieve headaches and migraines. One botox user even said they help reduce pain and tension in their temples and forehead. (Related: These Botox Alternatives Are Almost As Good As the Real Thing)
Best Budget: Esarora Ice Roller
With nearly 9,000 five-star ratings, Amazon reviewers are singing the praises of this ice roller (and recommending it to everyone they know). Customers point out that it works just as well for skin-care purposes (read: shrinking pores, calming skin, and reducing puffiness) as it does to help relieve migraine and sinus pain, and at this wallet-friendly price, it's ideal for those who may be curious to try face rolling, but don't want to shell out the big bucks on a tool quite yet.
Best Dual-Sided: WTHN Rose Quartz Roller
"I like that this has two different sized rollers on the same handle," says Dr. Nazarian of one of her favorite rollers. The smaller size is great for using around the eyes and temples; the larger one for the cheeks, forehead, and jawline. Reviewers reported that they noticed a difference in puffiness and fine lines after just a week of using this tool.
Store it in the freezer to keep the rose quartz stone nice and cold. Speaking of, rose quartz is a stone known for promoting feelings of love and self-worth, which is very fitting for this type of skin-care step. (Related: The Absolute Best Dermarollers for DIY Treatments)
Best Multi-Tasking: Remix RE:WAND Face Tool
Unlike any face tool you've probably ever seen, the unique shape of this tool — it looks kind of like a whale — allows you to use it as both a roller and a gua sha tool, another technique that has similar benefits. Created by the brand's founder, a doctor of East Asian medicine, it's also perfect to use for facial reflexology; you can even purchase a customized video from the founder, where she'll show you exactly how to best use the tool based on what your needs are. Also worth noting: It's handmade in Madagascar from crocodile jasper, a stone that's not only beautiful (seriously, you'll definitely want to display this on your vanity) but also has a protective and tranquil energy. Yes, please.
Best Splurge: BeautyBio Cryo Roller
Face rolling devotees looking for a pick that's worth every penny should try this tool. It is dual-sided, making it great for areas on both the face and body (think: the neck and shoulders). And unlike many stone options, it's made of professional-grade stainless steel that can chill skin to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, a precise temp where de-puffing and circulation-boosting benefits really kick in. While it's naturally cold on its own, store it in the freezer or fridge if you want to up the ante. It's a go-to for Sephora shoppers, who love how cold it feels and repeatedly say it's become a must-have step in their daily skin-care routines for de-puffing skin, combating dark circles, and reducing fine lines. (Related: What Is Cryotherapy And Should You Try It?)
Best Textured: Province Apothecary Jade Roller
Dr. Chimento recommends this dual-sided face roller that touts two different textures. "The studded end helps stimulate the epidermis, acting as a gentle physical exfoliator of sorts," she says. She recommends using it slightly more sparingly than the smooth side, which gives you all the standard rolling benefits, such as decreasing puffiness. Customers love how it firms their under-eye area when rolled gently over it, and that it greatly reduced their dark circles. (Related: Are Jade Rollers Really a Magical Anti-Aging Skin-Care Tool?)
Best Basic: Skin Gym IceCoolie Roller
Simple and straightforward, this option is lightweight and easy to hold, with a roller that's sized perfectly for use on the face, neck, and chest. While it doesn't tout any extra bells or whistles, it gets the job done, with reviewers pointing out how nice and cold it stays, even after you take it out of the freezer. (Related: One ICU Nurse Swears By This $26 Tool for Improving Her Skin and Mental Health)
Best for Body: Jenny Patinkin Rose on Rose Body Roller
True story: Rolling isn't just good for your face. All of the above benefits also apply to the skin below your chin, too. This oversized pick features four, rose-quartz balls that can be used all over your body. Ideal for flushing out excess fluid and leaving skin looking healthy and radiant, it's also great at reducing muscle tension. (Related: Ashley Graham Loves These $15 Rose Quartz Gel Eye Masks to Prep Her Skin)