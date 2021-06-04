Why You Should Be Using an Ice Roller On Your Face

Best Dual-Sided: WTHN Rose Quartz Roller

"I like that this has two different sized rollers on the same handle," says Dr. Nazarian of one of her favorite rollers. The smaller size is great for using around the eyes and temples; the larger one for the cheeks, forehead, and jawline. Reviewers reported that they noticed a difference in puffiness and fine lines after just a week of using this tool.

Store it in the freezer to keep the rose quartz stone nice and cold. Speaking of, rose quartz is a stone known for promoting feelings of love and self-worth, which is very fitting for this type of skin-care step. (Related: The Absolute Best Dermarollers for DIY Treatments)