This $10 Retinol Cream Is a 'Miracle In a Bottle' for Improving Scars, Acne, and Wrinkles
With the shift from summer to fall, it's vital to beef up your skin-care routine with products that will combat dry skin, while addressing all your other concerns — whether it be zapping acne, fading scars, or reducing the appearance of wrinkles. One key spot in your fall lineup should be saved for a powerful moisturizer to keep your complexion looking glowy and radiant, sans scales and flakes.
While you should be reaching for those that are packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid, you should also be on the lookout for creams featuring retinol, since it improves breakouts, dullness, texture, and fine lines. The anti-aging ingredient can sometimes get a bad reputation for being drying and irritating, but Amazon shoppers — even those with skin conditions like rosacea — swear that the Ifudoit Retinol Cream (Buy It, $10, amazon.com) is gentle enough for all skin types, and leaves skin moisturized, plumped, smoother, and younger-looking. (Related: 10 Retinol Products to Try for Younger-Looking Skin)
Retinol, a key player in this cream, is a derivative of vitamin A, which helps boost collagen production and aids in cell turnover, New York-based dermatologist Shereene Idriss, M.D., previously explained to Shape. "This results in more even, smoother skin and helps reduce the appearance of sunspots, fine lines, and wrinkles." And despite the myth that retinol is only beneficial for those with aging skin, Dr. Idriss also noted that "retinol is one of the most important ingredients that should be incorporated into every skin-care routine, regardless of skin type."
Ifudoit's Retinol Cream is a true multitasker and a "miracle in a bottle," according to Amazon shoppers. With the addition of hyaluronic acid, it hydrates and plumps skin, helps restore elasticity, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Not to mention, the moisturizer fades dark marks and sunspots and calms breakouts, leaving the user with a clear, radiant complexion. While it seems pretty incredible that a single cream can offer all of those results, it's actually possible, thanks to retinol. Related: Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Collagen Cream 'Started Working In a Couple of Hours')
One thing worth noting is the formula features 2.5 percent active retinol. According to Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, most over-the-counter skin-care products are formulated with 1 percent, and up to 2 percent, retinol. Lately, new products have formulas with concentrations that go up to 4.5 percent. "As a general rule, the higher the concentration of retinol, the more likely it is to cause skin irritation," notes Dr. Zeichner.
However, thanks to new advances in cosmetic formulas, products with higher concentrations won't cause as much irritation because of skin-protecting ingredients, making them safer to use, adds Dr. Zeichner. With this cream, in particular, start slow if you're new to using retinol. Because it has a slightly higher concentration of retinol, Dr. Zeichner recommends "applying it every other day or even less frequently in the first few weeks as your skin adjusts." (Related: Amazon Shoppers Say This Retinol Cream Will Make It Look As Though You've Reverse Aged)
The high concentration hasn't deterred shoppers from giving it a go, and more than 1,000 have left the product glowing reviews. One reviewer commented on the cream's hydrating and anti-aging benefits: "Normally in winter, my skin is extremely dry and flaky, but a small dollop of this stuff keeps my face moisturized for a long time. I actually had to use less after the first time because it did such a good job." They added, "There is a definite subtle plumping effect, and while I am still fairly young, I do have some fine lines that I have recently noticed that were much less noticeable after a few days of use."
Those with signs of aging and dark spots are also reaping benefits from the formula. "Age spots [are] gone," reported another. "This creamy face moisturizer has outdone other expensive products on the market (believe me, I've tried them all). It actually is helping my age spots clear up. You will not regret this purchase."
And if you feel that you've been looking more tired lately, shoppers also note this retinol cream is a solution for dark under eyes, as well. "I mainly bought this to see if it would help with dark circles. I've been using it infrequently for a couple of weeks, but I can tell that it's making some difference in that area," shared a final user.
If a customer-professed skin miracle costs just $10, what do you have to lose in trying it for yourself? Head to Amazon now to secure your jar of Ifudoit Retinol Cream.