This Celeb-Approved Clean Mascara Just Got an Upgrade — and It Made My Lashes Thicker Than Ever

Everyone has different mascara needs. Some people want a formula that's toned down for the office, others won't touch a mascara unless it tubes, and there's the perpetual silicone vs fiber wand debate. Personally, I prioritize clean mascaras for peace of mind — and Ilia's new Fullest Volumizing Mascara makes for lashes so full and dark, it surpasses any of the hundreds of traditional mascaras I've tried from leading brands.