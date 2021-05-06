This Celeb-Approved Mascara Just Ousted the One I've Been Using for a Decade

It was love at first swipe. The deep black formula glided over my lashes to evenly coat them from root to tip. Once applied, it was fast-drying and lightweight, so I didn't have to wait around post-application before moving to the next step in my makeup routine. But it didn't just look good, it was also good for my lashes. The beeswax-based formula has both shea butter and keratin, which condition lashes and help them grow — no special serums necessary.