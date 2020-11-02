Infrared hair dryers use infrared light rays to heat up hair when blowing air out. It's the same type of light used in those trendy saunas and blankets to directly heat the body or surface area (rather than the surrounding area, as a traditional sauna would) for potential therapeutic benefits. The By Gina Excel Infrared Blow Dryer emits red infrared light since that color is thought to penetrate deeper than green, blue, and yellow wavelengths, according to the brand's founder Gina Rivera. The hope is to not only penetrate the hair cuticle but also the scalp to improve cellular function. Stimulating hair follicle cells in this way may help them return to a normal growth cycle, according to the company. This is good news if you're experiencing hair thinning or hair loss due to hormonal changes, diet, or lifestyle factors. Either way, everyone can benefit from less damage from hair-drying sessions. Since infrared light heats hair from the inside out, it dries strands more efficiently than the heat coming from conventional dryers, says Rivera. Less time blow drying = less damage.