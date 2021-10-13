Worth noting: Mineral oil isn't the only occlusive ingredient commonly found in products, and some people try to avoid occlusive ingredients in general, as they're concerned that they may clog pores and contribute to acne. Avoiding occlusives isn't necessarily a bad idea if you're acne-prone, although mineral oil in and of itself isn't the issue, says Dr. Skotnicki. "We call products or ingredients that clog pores 'comedogenic,' and mineral oil doesn't really score high on the comedogenicity scale," she says. However, when you use mineral oil products with other products, "it may trap those other products in the skin...and that's what potentially causes blackheads and whiteheads." With that in mind, "generally, [dermatologists] don't recommend it for people that have acne-prone skin on the face," says Dr. Skotnicki. For the record, mineral oil likely won't present an issue if you have sensitive skin, since it's "not allergenic and not irritating for the vast majority of people," says Dr. Skotnicki.