Skin care can be like blind dating. Try out a new product and you could feel pleasantly surprised or like you've been catfished. Iskra Lawrence can attest — the model shared a selfie on Instagram, showing the aftermath of trying a product that she found didn't agree with her skin. (Related: Iskra Lawrence Opens Up About the Reason She "Hated" the Skin On Her Arms for So Long)

Lawrence posted the photo to her Instagram Story, revealing that she'd taken it after trying the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial. "And this is why I would NEVER promote or post about a product I haven't tried and don't love," she wrote on the photo. "Sorry drunk elephant the baby facial is too harsh for this delicate flower😂🌸"

In the pic, Lawrence's face is visibly red compared to her neck. (Related: This Woman's Acne Transformation Will Have You Hopping On the Drunk Elephant Bandwagon)

Acids are notoriously harsh, but Babyfacial includes ingredients such as green tea and cactus extract to simultaneously soothe skin. Plus, DE left out factors that might cause irritation in other acid products. "Glycolic acids get a bad rap for being sensitizing, but we believe that it's the pH and accompanying ingredients (think fragrant oils or high amounts of alcohol) that can be the real problem. We formulated Babyfacial at the ideal pH of 3.5 with a blend of acids that work together synergistically to ensure higher efficacy without the redness and sensitization," the brand writes in its product copy, adding that you should work it into your routine gradually while taking a break from any other potent treatments.

Still, irritation can happen, as Lawrence's photo illustrates. "Alpha hydroxy acids are wonderful tools to exfoliate the skin; however, they can also be harsh on skin that isn't accustomed to these ingredients or runs on the sensitive side," says Stacy Chimento, M.D., a dermatologist at Riverchase Dermatology.

When using acid products in general, there's an acceptable level of irritation to expect, but there's also a risk of taking it too far, explains Dr. Chimento. "While some redness is okay (because the skin is being exfoliated), redness that lasts for more than an hour and brings about a burning sensation is a clue that this is a product you should avoid while looking for a less acidic option," she says.

Overall, Dr. Chimento recommends checking with your derm before trying any new acid-based product, just to be safe. That said, if you go rogue, at least watch out for signs that the product is too harsh for your skin (read: burning and redness that lasts longer than 30 to 60 minutes), she says. (Related: Could Your Sensitive Skin Actually Be ~Sensitized~ Skin?)

And, when it comes to any new skin-care product in your regimen, patch testing is key — especially if you have sensitive skin or inflammatory conditions like psoriasis or eczema, adds Dr. Chimento. The precautionary step might help you avoid a full face of redness like Lawrence experienced.