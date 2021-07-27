Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Issa Rae got married over the weekend and shared wedding photos that look like they were straight out of a fairytale. The Insecure actress married her longtime partner, businessman Louis Diame, in a custom Vera Wang dress with hand-placed Chantilly lace and hand-sewn crystal beading. The couple tied the knot in the idyllic south of France.

There are a lot of dreamy details to take in from the photos Rae posted to Instagram on Monday, but her gorgeous makeup might be one of the first things to grab your attention. Rae's look, which, according to her caption, was created by her makeup artist Joanna Simkin (who has also worked with Storm Reid, Mindy Kaling, among others), struck a balance between "natural" and "glam," with fluttery eyelashes, a neutral lip, and a natural flush on Rae's skin. (Related: How to Perfect the Quarantine No-Makeup Look, According to Makeup Artists)

Cara Lovello, a makeup artist who has worked with Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, tells Shape that to achieve Rae's "clean and stunning" look, preemptive skin care was likely key. "This look takes a lot of skin-care prep leading up to the big day," noted Lovello, a makeup artist of 18 years. If you'd like a beauty pro to give you a similar vibe for your own wedding or event, Lovello advises asking for "a skin-like finish, with a classic eye look, inner corner highlight, wing, and full lash." (Related: 5 Science-Backed Ways to Glow from the Inside Out)

If you want to try to copy the look on your own, Lovello suggests placing tape at the outer corner of each eye to provide a guide to draw on the perfect liquid eyeliner wing (like so). Add some shimmery eyeshadow to the inner corners of your eyes and apply faux mink lashes to round out the eye looks, says Lovello.

When it comes to the skin, however, you want to keep things "light and fresh" to achieve Rae's look, according to Lovello. That said, you may want to skip the heavy foundation, which can appear cakey hours after being applied. Staying power is key when it comes to hours-long events such as weddings, and Lovello suggests applying Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder (Buy It $39, sephora.com), which locks foundation and concealer into place and prevents creasing without feeling heavy, then applying a setting spray as your final steps. (Related: The Best Setting Sprays for Makeup That Won't Budge)