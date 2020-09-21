Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Aniston shared a photo of herself chilling with a sheet mask on before the show.

How Jennifer Aniston Prepped Her Skin for the Emmys

Before getting glam to present at the 2020 Emmy Awards, Jennifer Aniston carved out some downtime to ready her skin. The actress shared a photo on Instagram showing her Emmys prep, and TBH, it looked like the ultimate setup.

Obv, you can explore more inexpensive options if you have Aniston's champagne tastes but not her budget.

