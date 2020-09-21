How Jennifer Aniston Prepped Her Skin for the Emmys

Aniston shared a photo of herself chilling with a sheet mask on before the show.

By Renee Cherry
September 21, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Before getting glam to present at the 2020 Emmy Awards, Jennifer Aniston carved out some downtime to ready her skin. The actress shared a photo on Instagram showing her Emmys prep, and TBH, it looked like the ultimate setup.

In the snap, Aniston is blowing a kiss and holding a glass of champagne, nails done. She's wearing a sheet mask and lounging in gray Pour Les Femmes Organic Japanese Cotton Pajama pants and matching Organic Japanese Cotton Long Robe. The photo is a study in the art of living one's best life. (Related: Jennifer Aniston Is Devoted to This $17 Lip Balm)

Aniston didn't name-drop her sheet mask. But it appears to be a two-piece mask that resembles the 111SKIN Anti-Blemish Bio-Cellulose Facial Mask (Buy It, $135, nordstrom.com). 111SKIN's sheet masks are a popular choice among celebrities, especially when they're prepping for big events. Priyanka Chopra used one of the brand's rose gold sheet masks before Megan Markle's wedding; Kim Kardashian West used one pre-Oscars, and Kristin Cavallari likes using 111SKIN eye masks to prep for filming. (Related: The Extremely Fancy Rose Gold Sheet Mask Ashley Graham Uses for Brighter Skin)

The two sections of the 111SKIN Anti-Blemish Bio-Cellulose Facial Mask actually contain two separate formulas. The top one is meant to treat acne flare-ups caused by things like hair products and sweat, while the lower mask is intended to calm inflammation from hormonal acne. To fight breakouts, both formulas contain anti-bacterial tea tree oil and lactic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that gently exfoliates.

111SKIN Anti-Blemish Bio-Cellulose Facial Mask
$135
SHOP IT
Nordstrom

Obv, you can explore more inexpensive options if you have Aniston's champagne tastes but not her budget.

For another blemish-fighting sheet mask, you could try Dr. Jart+ Dermask Micro Jet Clearing Solution (Buy It, $9, sephora.com), which contains tea tree oil and salicylic acid.

Or, for another Aniston-approved pick, you could go with the Aveeno Positively Radiant Overnight Hydrating Facial (Buy It, $21, target.com), an overnight treatment she's shouted out while working with the brand. (Related: Jennifer Aniston Uses This $195 24K Gold Sculpting Bar On Her Skin)

Dr. Jart Dermask Micro Jet Clearing Solution
$9
SHOP IT
Sephora

Aniston's pre-Emmys photo belongs at the top of every self-care mood board, no question. Whether you're getting ready for a major event or a relaxing night in, you can't beat the champagne + soft robe + face mask formula.

Comments (1)

Anonymous
September 21, 2020
Browse the latest collection of men & woman's apparel in London. Buy Hoodies, T-shirt, sweatshirts, jackets, hats, bags, accessories, More at best prices. Get the latest offers & Discounts please visit our website twentyninthstore
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com