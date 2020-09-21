How Jennifer Aniston Prepped Her Skin for the Emmys
Aniston shared a photo of herself chilling with a sheet mask on before the show.
Before getting glam to present at the 2020 Emmy Awards, Jennifer Aniston carved out some downtime to ready her skin. The actress shared a photo on Instagram showing her Emmys prep, and TBH, it looked like the ultimate setup.
In the snap, Aniston is blowing a kiss and holding a glass of champagne, nails done. She's wearing a sheet mask and lounging in gray Pour Les Femmes Organic Japanese Cotton Pajama pants and matching Organic Japanese Cotton Long Robe. The photo is a study in the art of living one's best life. (Related: Jennifer Aniston Is Devoted to This $17 Lip Balm)
Aniston didn't name-drop her sheet mask. But it appears to be a two-piece mask that resembles the 111SKIN Anti-Blemish Bio-Cellulose Facial Mask (Buy It, $135, nordstrom.com). 111SKIN's sheet masks are a popular choice among celebrities, especially when they're prepping for big events. Priyanka Chopra used one of the brand's rose gold sheet masks before Megan Markle's wedding; Kim Kardashian West used one pre-Oscars, and Kristin Cavallari likes using 111SKIN eye masks to prep for filming. (Related: The Extremely Fancy Rose Gold Sheet Mask Ashley Graham Uses for Brighter Skin)
The two sections of the 111SKIN Anti-Blemish Bio-Cellulose Facial Mask actually contain two separate formulas. The top one is meant to treat acne flare-ups caused by things like hair products and sweat, while the lower mask is intended to calm inflammation from hormonal acne. To fight breakouts, both formulas contain anti-bacterial tea tree oil and lactic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that gently exfoliates.
Obv, you can explore more inexpensive options if you have Aniston's champagne tastes but not her budget.
For another blemish-fighting sheet mask, you could try Dr. Jart+ Dermask Micro Jet Clearing Solution (Buy It, $9, sephora.com), which contains tea tree oil and salicylic acid.
Or, for another Aniston-approved pick, you could go with the Aveeno Positively Radiant Overnight Hydrating Facial (Buy It, $21, target.com), an overnight treatment she's shouted out while working with the brand. (Related: Jennifer Aniston Uses This $195 24K Gold Sculpting Bar On Her Skin)
Aniston's pre-Emmys photo belongs at the top of every self-care mood board, no question. Whether you're getting ready for a major event or a relaxing night in, you can't beat the champagne + soft robe + face mask formula.
