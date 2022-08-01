Jennifer Garner's Beauty Advice Is Refreshingly Simple

The 50-year-old actress recently revealed the beauty tips she shares with her daughters.

By
Arielle Tschinkel
author Arielle Tschinkel
Arielle Tschinkel

Arielle Tschinkel (she/her), has more than six years of experience as a full-time freelance contributor to digital and print outlets including Shape.com, Women's Health, RealSimple.com, Apartment Therapy, Scary Mommy, HelloGiggles, Insider, and many more. Her stories cover a variety of topics including, health, wellness, home design, and pop culture. She regularly interviews health experts and A-list celebrities alike to create engaging, informative stories, and she tackles every subject with care and sensitivity, striving for inclusivity in language and in reporting. Arielle is from Ossining, New York, and is a graduate of New York University with a B.A. degree in journalism and sociology.

Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on August 1, 2022
Jennifer Garner
Photo: Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner has always been open about her low-key approach to beauty and why you likely won't find her in red carpet glam on the regular. It seems the mom of three is hoping to share that same philosophy with her kids, specifically her teenage daughters Violet and Seraphina, according to a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"My beauty advice is always the same," Garner told the outlet when asked what words of wisdom she'll pass down to her daughters. "Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead," said the 50-year-old actress. "We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn't do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face," she explained.

Aside from suggesting her daughters avoid spending too much time looking in the mirror, Garner would also tell them to "be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," she said in the recent interview. "Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face," said Garner. (See: Courteney Cox Thinks She Looked 'Really Strange' Following Cosmetic Procedures)

While everyone is entitled to their own opinion when it comes to making cosmetic enhancements, it seems Garner prefers to let her natural looks shine through. That's where taking care of her hair and skin health comes into play. "My hair philosophy is the same way as how I approach makeup, which is that if you take care of your skin and hair, then you should feel good without adding anything major," she told Harper's Bazaar. "As I get older, I probably need more mascara or to give my roots a little help, but I don't have to do that, because I know that my skin and hair are as strong as ever." (ICYDK: This is the shampoo that gives Garner such bouncy, beautiful strands.)

Longtime fans know Garner keeps things low key when it comes to beauty. Last year, the Neutrogena spokesperson said she wants to "normalize looking normal," in an interview with Today. She elaborated more on that philosophy in a 2021 interview with Shape. "I've focused on having the best possible skin that I can for my entire adult life. Because if my skin looks good, then I really don't care about makeup or hair," she said.

Her recent interview with Harper's Bazaar also wasn't the first time Garner shared her insights on overanalyzing in the mirror. "Just spend more time looking out instead of looking in a mirror and focus on what you can do for other people," she said in conversation with Kerry Washington for Entertainment Tonight back in February of this year. "I swear it will make you feel prettier and make you feel better about yourself."

Next time you find yourself fixating on what you're looking at in the mirror, take Garner's advice and focus on the bigger picture. (Keep reading: Jamie Lee Curtis Is Uninterested In the Term 'Anti-Aging')

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer-Garner-and-Kerry-Washington-Chat-GettyImages-875552438-1202643753
Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington Shared the Beauty Words of Wisdom They're Passing Down to Their Children
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Announced Her New Beauty Product In the Most J.Lo Way
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Just Used the Body Cream Hilary Duff and Hailey Bieber Also Love
Jennifer-Garner-Wants-to-Normalize-Looking-Normal-with-Her-Low-Key-Makeup-and-Skin-Care-Routine-GettyImages-1156841112
Jennifer Garner Wants to 'Normalize Looking Normal' with Her 'Low-Key' Makeup and Skin-Care Routine
Close Up of Emma Roberts
The Cleanser Emma Roberts Uses for Smooth, Glowing Skin
Close Up of Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's New Approach to Beauty Is 'Less Is More'
Headshot of Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's 'Holistic' Wellness Routine Includes Exercise, Meditation, and Drinking Lots of Water
Helen Mirren wearing a pink dress at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Helen Mirren Said She Isn't Growing Old — She's 'Growing Up'
Jamie Lee Curtis thinks cosmetic procedures are 'wiping out a generation of beauty’
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Uninterested In the Term 'Anti-Aging'
Denée Benton at the Markarian fashion show during New York Fashion Week against pink background
Denée Benton Said She Felt 'Unstoppable' After Cutting Off Her Relaxed Hair
Close Up of Andie MacDowell
All the Times Andie MacDowell Has Opened Up About Her Decision to Go Gray
portrait of Jennifer Lopez at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards against a yellow background
Jennifer Lopez Shared Her Morning Routine Complete with Daily Affirmations
Keke Palmer PCOS Acne
Keke Palmer Wants to Normalize 'Textured Skin' By Being Honest About Her Acne Struggles
Close Up of Jennifer Garner
Watching Jennifer Garner Do This Plyometric Workout Will Make You Feel Tired and Impressed
Kate Hudson Skincare
Kate Hudson Uses This 'Dewy' Tinted Serum for Sun Protection
Close Up of Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Shared Some Thoughts On Aging and Her Much-Talked-About Gray Hair