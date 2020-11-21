Jennifer Garner Swears This Hair Oil Made Her Thinning Locks “Strong and Vibrant Again”

Microscopic photos of the ingredient in action have shown that after a single application of Alpha Keratin 60ku, each strand of hair becomes 22 percent thicker, and after five uses, 95 percent of split ends are repaired, per the company. Translation: In just a few treatments, your locks will be noticeably more Rapunzel-like. (Just know that, while Virtue Healing Oil can repair the hair that's currently on your head, it doesn't contain any ingredients that promote new hair growth, says Yates.)