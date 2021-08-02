"Here's the thing with these, they can really be used on all different kinds of skin types and skin colors, and I like to use all four of them," explained Lopez in the clip, noting she uses some of the shades for highlighter and some for contour. Beginning with Rich Bronze, which is the darkest hue available, Lopez sprays a pea-sized amount of the serum on her fingertip before warming it up between the rest of her fingertips and swiping it below each cheekbone. Although it has a contour-like effect, Lopez said in the clip, "when I don't want to have a full makeup thing, and I want to look more natural and glowy, and not like I have a full face [of makeup] on all the time, I will literally just use this as my contour." Lopez then adds a bit of excess gently across her forehead and chin, down to her neck that gives off a "fully done" vibe without fuss — a harried morning makeup dream.