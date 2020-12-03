Before breaking down the collection, Lopez said her skin-care line is informed by her experiences trying products that run the gamut from low- to high-end, and her belief that fighting inflammation and dehydration is key. "I am spilling all the secrets, all the things that I've learned over the years, [including] what I know from using drugstore products when I was growing up — and even now, because I still use some — to the most expensive products," she said in the IG Live. (Related: Jennifer Lopez Used This $30 Mascara to Achieve Her Voluminous Lashes at the PCAs)