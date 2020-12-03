"Get an ageless glow that has no limits," reads the unequivocal tagline on the newly launched JLo Beauty website. Clearly, the brand is tapping into a fascination with its founder, who's sparked headlines about her youthful appearance for years. Now, Jennifer Lopez has revealed the skin-care products that are made for anyone who's pined after the JLo glow. In an Instagram Live on Wednesday, she shared the details of every product in her upcoming JLo Beauty line.
Before breaking down the collection, Lopez said her skin-care line is informed by her experiences trying products that run the gamut from low- to high-end, and her belief that fighting inflammation and dehydration is key. "I am spilling all the secrets, all the things that I've learned over the years, [including] what I know from using drugstore products when I was growing up — and even now, because I still use some — to the most expensive products," she said in the IG Live. (Related: Jennifer Lopez Used This $30 Mascara to Achieve Her Voluminous Lashes at the PCAs)
Lopez said she combined her extensive skin-care experience with "some secrets" from her mom — including the notion that olive oil is "nature's magic ingredient" (it's now a hero ingredient in JLo Beauty) — to bring the beauty line to life.
The first drop in Lopez's skin-care line will include eight products, which will be available for pre-order starting December 8th. Come January 1st, the full line will be available to order on the JLo Beauty site, then at Sephora a few weeks thereafter. But for now, you can always tide yourself over with a bottle of good old extra-virgin olive oil.
Ahead of the official launch, here's what Lopez shared about JLo Beauty on IG Live.
"A lot of you asked me to bottle 'that JLo glow,'" Lopez said when introducing her first product on IG Live. The brand's multitasking serum is meant to do just that, leaving skin feeling tightened and lifted.
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, $79, jlobeauty.com
Lopez said she wanted an eye cream that's actually effective after finding out from personal experience that they often seem to do nothing. Her eye cream hydrates to reduce the appearance of fine lines and tightens up the under-eye area instantly, she said.
JLo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream, $48, jlobeauty.com
The face cream in Lopez's line is meant to leave skin looking smoother, brighter, and plumper. It's apparently so good that Lopez's mom has been stealing it from her.
JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Wonder Cream, $58, jlobeauty.com
In her IG Live, Lopez said she counts religious SPF wear as "one of [her] secrets that have kept [her] super youthful and young over the years." She also knows that a lot of formulas with sun-blocking ingredients leave a white cast, so she came up with an SPF 30 moisturizer that has a light "whipped cream texture" and "goes on like silk," she said. (Here are more ways to get sun protection, besides wearing sunscreen.)
JLo Beauty That Big Screen Broad-Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer, $54, jlobeauty.com
Lopez said she takes a "pump and a pill" approach to beauty to glow from the inside out. The supplements in her line incorporate, you guessed it, olive oil extract, as well as vitamin E, manganese (a mineral that's said to be good for collagen production), and copper (which can have anti-aging benefits), according to InStyle.
JLo Beauty That Inner Love Supplements, $36, jlobeauty.com
Lopez assured viewers that her cleanser can cut through heavy makeup to leave your skin feeling squeaky clean. (BTW, she said she only rinses with lukewarm water, never hot or cold.) The formula incorporates antioxidant-rich rice bran, soothing coconut, anti-inflammatory Japanese knotweed root, and, of course, olive oil, according to InStyle.
JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser, $38, jlobeauty.com
Lopez is launching a sheet mask that wraps around the ear and comes soaked in an ounce of That JLo Glow serum. "I felt like a baby when I took it off," she said of testing it. "You know the babyface filter on Snapchat? That's what I felt like."
JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Mask, $18 or $43 for 3, jlobeauty.com
If you were hoping for a Jennifer Lopez makeup line instead, you can at least try JLo Beauty's illuminator. It will come in four shades and help you with "getting that bronzy-tan, beautiful, like-you-were-in-the-tropics" look, said Lopez. She's been wearing it to the gym when she wants to work out without a full face of makeup but still maintain a little bit of a glow.
JLo Beauty That Star Filter Complexion Booster, $39, jlobeauty.com