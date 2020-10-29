Jennifer Lopez Keeps This "Quick Fix" Hair Product In Her Bag at All Times

Amazon customers seem to be equally impressed with the budget beauty pick. "This is the most awesome hairspray ever," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I've read numerous articles that say Elnett is the go-to for fashion stylists and I understand why. It's a workhorse. Not sticky so you can't comb through it, but holds strong. Can build volume. And it's hard to find a little can [of other products] for your purse! This is a little travel gem." (Related: This Best-Selling $8 Hair Product Is a Genius Alternative to Hairspray)