Jennifer Lopez Keeps This "Quick Fix" Hair Product In Her Bag at All Times
Jennifer Lopez has inspired hair envy from the moment she burst onto the music scene in the '90s, and we're all ears anytime she dishes on how she gets such a flawless mane. Turns out, one of her go-to products is an affordable, decades-old drugstore staple that she loves so much, she says she carries it with her "everywhere."
Lopez recently shared some of her beauty and hair-care secrets with TODAY, revealing the one product she always stashes in her bag before leaving the house. "An old product that I love is Elnett hairspray — I carry a small one in my bag and I have a big one at my house," she said, calling it her "quick fix." (Related: Jennifer Lopez's Hairstylist Revealed the Secret to Achieving Her Iconic Super Bowl Hairstyle)
ICYDK, she's referring to L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray (Buy It, $12, was $15, amazon.com), the legendary finishing spray that's conveniently on sale on Amazon for 20% off.
J. Lo's hairspray has earned a glowing reputation among stars and their stylists for its ability to protect hair from the elements (including rain and humidity), control flyaways, and keep strands intact without that stiff, crunchy, impossible-to-brush texture. In 2016, Lorenzo Martin, a hairstylist in Los Angeles who's worked with Lopez multiple times over the years, told Harper's Bazaar Arabia that the Elnett spray is a "go-to" in his kit. He's used the hairspray as a finishing touch for several of J. Lo's iconic hair looks, including her gig hosting the 2015 American Music Awards.
Other celeb fans of the L'Oréal Elnett Hairspray include Emma Stone, Camila Cabello, Kate Middleton, and Jessie James Decker. Blake Lively also sang the product's praises in a 2016 interview with Vogue Uk, telling the magazine that she uses "lots of L'Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray," even when she's not being paid to promote the brand's products as an ambassador. "It's funny — you think I'm just saying that because I work with L'Oréal, but I've been on shoots for other companies where they may have a competing beauty line and they actually cover the Elnett with duct tape," said Lively. "Everyone uses it." (FYI: J. Lo also loves this $7 sunscreen spray.)
Amazon customers seem to be equally impressed with the budget beauty pick. "This is the most awesome hairspray ever," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I've read numerous articles that say Elnett is the go-to for fashion stylists and I understand why. It's a workhorse. Not sticky so you can't comb through it, but holds strong. Can build volume. And it's hard to find a little can [of other products] for your purse! This is a little travel gem." (Related: This Best-Selling $8 Hair Product Is a Genius Alternative to Hairspray)
Another reviewer called it the "best hairspray [they've] ever used," adding, "This doesn't dry out my hair, it's light and holds! I live by the ocean, so it's even perfect in humidity!"
As for Lopez, she also told TODAY that she's launching her own line of hair-care products in partnership with Hers, a one-stop-shop for women's health and personal care. But if you want a J. Lo-approved hair product that's both affordable and has 50 years' worth of glowing reviews from celebs and regular folks alike, grab a can of L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray and say farewell to bad hair days once and for all.