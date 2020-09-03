Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

His tutorial for recreating Lopez's Super Bowl halftime look is easy to follow.

Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl performance hairstyle seemed to defy logic. While Lopez jumped, danced, and spun around a pole, her bombshell curls stayed perfectly intact. Her routine included so many hair flips, you'd almost think she was trying to test fate. (ICYMI, here's how J. Lo and Shakira prepped for their epic Super Bowl performance.)

If you've wondered "But how???" you have your answer. Lopez's hairstylist, Chris Appleton explained exactly how he created a style that would remain intact throughout J. Lo's routine, yet wouldn't read as tight curls.

Appleton posted a YouTube video demonstrating how to recreate the look:

To further soften the curls, Appleton brushes them out and sprays Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray (Buy It, $29, amazon.com). Voila: soft, voluminous curls that wouldn't fall flat even during the apocalypse.