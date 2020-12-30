Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One of the major perks of exercising at home is that you can transition directly from working out to other to-dos without so much as a minute in between. No more time spent in gym locker rooms or schlepping stuff to and from the gym; home workouts mean you can go from cool-down to morning meeting without showering or changing first (we won't tell), or from the final interval of your HIIT session to making dinner in seconds.

The only downside? When you have a cameras-on video meeting or need to appear put-together mere minutes after busting your butt. Celebs aren't immune to that struggle, either — Jessica Alba has been dealing with this all-too-relatable predicament of COVID life, too.

Alba has been making the best of quarantine by going on lots of walks and doing YouTube HIIT and dance workouts with her kids Honor, Hayes, and Haven — but says that she runs into problems with her sensitive skin when she has to pivot quickly to a Zoom meeting.

"I get such irritated skin when I work out," Alba tells Shape. "I get a flush, and then like, patchy red skin because I have very sensitive skin and I'm eczema-prone. Also, when I'm working out, I'll wipe my face off with a towel when I'm sweating, and minutes later, I'll be like, 'Why do I have a red mark across my face? I look crazy, and I have to do a Zoom in like 20 minutes.'"

FYI, a healthy red flush during and after a workout is normal. When you exercise, your body and muscles generate energy that causes blood vessels in your skin to dilate; this allows heat to escape through your skin so it can maintain a normal body temperature, Jessica Weiser, M.D., with New York Dermatology Group, previously told Shape.

However, if you're seeing excessive or lingering redness, it could mean you're dealing with extra inflammation beneath the skin. "Redness is an indication that there's inflammation in the skin and blood is rushing in to try to heal it," Joshua Zeichner, M.D., the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, previously told Shape. This could point to sensitive skin, skin allergies, conditions such as rosacea or eczema, or even something called sensitized skin.

To help with her own post-workout inflammation, Alba says she turns to products from the sensitive skin line of The Honest Company, the natural baby and beauty brand that she founded. Her own experience — as well as that of her middle daughter, Haven, who also has sensitive skin — inspired her to not only launch the company in the first place but to also curate this special line of products to help calm and soothe irritation.

If you, like Alba, have sensitive or inflamed skin — whether from your workout, harsh winter conditions, or otherwise — you can also try The Honest Company's entire sensitive skin line (and save some $$$) with the Complete Calm Kit (Buy It, $96 $86, honest.com). It includes the above three products, plus the Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser (Buy It, $18, honest.com), which packs many of the same gentle ingredients as the moisturizer, serum, and face mist.

Aside from using calming skin-care products, you can also soothe workout-induced skin inflammation by exercising in cooler environments, making sure you take the time to cool down properly, or even applying a milk-soaked compress. (More on that, here: How to Calm Red Skin After a Workout)