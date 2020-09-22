Ashley Graham and I Use the Same $7 Spray to Style Our Curls
No, Really, You Need This features wellness products our editors and experts feel so passionately about that they can basically guarantee it will make your life better in some way. If you've ever asked yourself, "This seems cool, but do I really ~need~ it?" the answer this time is yes.
In an alternate universe, Ashley Graham and I would be best friends. We both love rollerblading, we’re both very into podcasts, and we share a similarly goofy sense of humor. Turns out, we even swear by the same hair-styling product: John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Dream Curls Daily Styling Spray (Buy It, $7, walgreens.com)
Graham has name-dropped the styling spray multiple times over the years. Back in 2019, she told Into the Gloss that the spray keeps her hair “perfectly wavy like [she’s] been at the beach all day, but still frizz-free.” (Related: I Tried the Curly Girl Method and It Totally Transformed My Hair)
As a devotee to the styling spray for the last two years, I couldn’t agree more with Graham. The model said it best in that same interview: “I’ve tried other products, and nothing else works as well.”
While other styling products tend to leave my curls crunchy, frizzy, weighed-down, or some awful combination of all of the above, John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Dream Curls Daily Styling Spray gives me lightweight, lasting, yet silky volume. It’s made with moisturizing glycerin, an odorless sugar alcohol with hydrating benefits, and conditioning crambe abyssinica seed oil, which is rich in omega-6 fatty acids that help support a healthy scalp and hair. The styling spray also provides heat protection (in case you want to follow it with a diffuser for extra volume — highly recommend if you want super-bouncy, va-va-voom curls), and it’s safe for color- and chemically-treated hair.
Whether I’m using it on freshly washed hair or day-three curls, the styling spray delivers every. damn. time. Graham agrees, telling Glamour in a recent interview that she’s been relying on the drugstore spray since she was 15 years old. “Day-two and day-three hair with the spray are the best,” she told the magazine. (The model also relies on this scalp serum to help with hair loss.)
Graham and I aren’t the only ones in love with John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Dream Curls Daily Styling Spray. Reviewers say the “must-have” spray keeps curls defined and styled even in hot, humid weather.
One Ulta shopper loved the spray so much, she admitted she stole it from her mom. “It’s not my proudest moment,” shared the reviewer. “But I loved using this every time I was at my mother’s home [so] I took it! I replaced it, eventually. When I don’t feel like washing my hair, I like spraying my curls with a little water and then this spray.” (Related: My Favorite New Curly Hair Product Is Made for Dudes)
Another reviewer on Amazon praised the styling product for helping her embrace her natural hair. “I have very thick wavy/curly hair that gets incredibly poofy and frizzy, especially in humid weather,” wrote the reviewer. “Not only is [this spray] the most effective I’ve found, but it’s also the cheapest of the effective products I’ve tried. I use this product almost every day and take it with me on every trip. This product helped me love my natural hair and I highly recommend it.”
Beach weather may be behind us right now, but beachy curls look cute year-round. And if you can get ‘em for the cool price of $7, there's no reason you should have to wait until next summer to enjoy them.
Buy It: John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Daily Styling Spray, $7, walgreens.com