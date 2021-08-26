Jonathan Van Ness' Hair-Care Line Is About to Hit Stores

JVN Hair is launching with four collections spanning 10 products total. The Nurture Collection offers intense hydration while the Undamage Collection is perfect for, in Van Ness' words, "people who can't say no" to hair color treatments and hot irons. The Embody Collection is intended to give fine hair body without drying it out, a common complaint about volumizing formulas. Finally, the Complete Collection includes the Instant Recovery Serum and Air Dry Cream — a duo that Van Ness swears by for wash and go days — as well as the Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil, which contains soothing bisabolol (a component of essential oil made from chamomile) and basil root extract which may help minimize hair loss. All the products are color-safe, vegan, and housed in recyclable aluminum bottles and tubes with recycled plastic caps and pumps. (Related: Jonathan Van Ness Is the Only Person We Ever Want to Talk to About Self-Care Again)