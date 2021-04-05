For this year's SAG Awards, Kaley Cuoco's beauty look featured a statement lip that complemented her bright pink Prabal Gurung dress and Louboutins. And since Cuoco's makeup artist shared exactly how to achieve the look, you can copy it whether or not you have plans to wear a gown any time soon.
In an Instagram post, makeup artist Jamie Greenberg shared a detailed breakdown of every product and technique that went into the look. Greenberg used exclusively Clarins products (she's partnered with the brand), including skin care and makeup.
To prep Cuoco's skin, Greenberg went with popular picks such as Clarins Double Serum (Buy It, $127, clarinsusa.com), which uses a mix of plant extracts to help eliminate dead skin cells and boost hydration, and Clarins Total Eye Lift (Buy It, $89, clarinsusa.com), an eye cream that targets wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness with caffeine, guarana (a plant known for its anti-aging effects), and more plant-based beauty ingredients. For her statement pink lip, Greenberg layered Clarins Joli Rouge Velvet in Hot Pink (Buy It, $31, clarinsusa.com) over the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil Intense in Intense Fuchsia (Buy It, $28, clarinsusa.com).
And while Greenberg clearly had a foolproof plan in place that paid off, she also had to think on her feet a little, judging by another one of her Instagram posts. "I THOUGHT I was prepared..." she wrote on a video revealing that Cuoco had cupping marks on her back and shoulders when Greenberg arrived to do her makeup. ICYDK, cupping therapy, which stems from Chinese medicine, involves suctioning glass jars to the skin. Cuoco previously revealed that she incorporates it into her recovery routine. The therapy is intended to decrease muscle tension and increase blood flow to treat soreness, and it can leave behind bruises, as Cuoco can attest. (Related: The One Fitness Staple That's Helping Kaley Cuoco Get Through Quarantine)
Greenberg opted to conceal the marks with the help of Clarins Everlasting Youth Fluid (Buy It, $48, clarinsusa.com), she revealed in the caption of her post. The ~youth fluid~ is a foundation with anti-aging ingredients such as hydrating hyaluronic acid and chicory extract, which can stimulate collagen production. It's a medium- to full-coverage foundation, one that reviewers say feels "lightweight" despite its impressive staying power — meaning you can build up the coverage whether you're trying to mask cupping marks, under-eye circles, or other forms of discoloration. "I absolutely love this foundation! It's like second skin and gives you a luminous lit from within look," wrote one five-star shopper. "I love how it melts in and makes my skin smooth and not oily or greasy when I mix it with double serum!" said another. (Related: Kaley Cuoco's Makeup Artist Shared the Easiest Trick for Perfecting Your Cat Eye)
A foundation's ability to hide cupping marks is a true testament to its coverage level. If you want to go with a full-coverage option that's awards show-tested and -approved, you can steal from Cuoco's latest look.