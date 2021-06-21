Shoppers Swear This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helps Stop Hair Loss and Triggers New Growth
Dealing with thinning hair can be super frustrating. While hair shedding is very common (psst, most women lose 100 to 150 hairs per day, scalp expert Kerry E. Yates, creator of Colour Collective previously told Shape), it doesn't mean you have to settle for limp, sparse, or broken locks that just won't grow.
Everyone experiences some level of hair loss, with the reasons running the gamut from genetics and illness to hormonal changes and stress to prescription meds and dietary deficiencies. Hey, even your hairstyling habits can take a toll on your tresses. So when you find a product that strengthens and hydrates, adds body and volume, prevents breakage, helps hair grow faster, and even stimulates growth, you drink the Kool-Aid-or at least give it a try so you can form your own opinion.
Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have discovered a hair-care holy grail product, the Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set (Buy It, $40, was $50, amazon.com), which is specifically formulated to clean, thicken, and volumize thin, fine hair without weighing it down or making it greasy. (Related: The Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair, According to Experts)
One ingredient that makes the formulas for these two products so killer for thinning hair is a keratin amino complex, which is a protein made up of amino acids, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "Think of it like spackle, filling in cracks in the cuticle, which is the outer skin layer of the hair. This can help strengthen the hair, make it look fuller, improve shine, and minimize frizziness," he explains. (Related: The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount)
On top of protein, the shampoo and conditioner also contain a blend of botanical extracts to hydrate, soften, and condition your hair. Thanks to these natural ingredients-and the fact that these products do not contain sulfates or parabens-you can use this combination on a daily basis. What's more, the formulas are great for people with thin or limp hair, adds Dr. Zeichner. And while he points out that this set cannot stimulate new hair production, he does say that it can help strengthen and thicken the strands you already have.
And with nearly 3,000 five-star ratings, Amazon customers are fans of the anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner set, too - with some even noting that their hair stylists recommended it to them for strengthening and thickening their tresses. They praise it for moisturizing and softening strands, preventing breakage from highlights, and helping their hair grow faster. Not to mention, some would argue with Dr. Zeichner that this Keranique set did trigger new hair growth.
One reviewer wrote: "I've been using this product for about a year. I feel it has helped slow down, and even stopped, my thinning and loss of hair. It adds volume, and moisture to my hair. Will continue to buy regularly."
"I had thinning due to clogged pores and age. I have been using this shampoo and conditioner for one month. My hair WAS fine, limp, and oily. NOW, it's got body and fullness. I have new hair growth. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!" raved another.
"I've been using this product for about a year," reported a shopper. "I was amazed this product actually works, it was recommended by my hair stylist. I had thinning hair and a bald spot developing. I saw a specialist but no [one] could figure out the problem. I started using this product, [and] about six months [in] is when I could see the real change. My hair is thicker, [and there's] no more bald spot. I highly recommended giving it a try."
The best news is that the popular shampoo and conditioner set is normally $50 for two 8-ounce bottles, but you can snap the duo up for just $40 for Amazon Prime Day 2021. If you don't have a Prime membership, sign up here, so you can advantage of this deal and be on your way to longer, fuller, healthier tresses in a matter of days.