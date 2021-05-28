More Than 21,000 People Swear By This Treatment for Making Discolored Nails Shiny and Healthy Again
Whether you've noticed white spots, stains from polish usage, or had an unfortunate run-in with fungus at the nail salon, it happens. Toenails, in particular, often become thick and discolored with age, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "In some cases, it may be caused by a fungal infection, but in others, it is simply due to genetics."
Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered an affordable, at-home treatment that can get your nails in ship-shape condition for summer manis and pedis or if you simply want to rock your naturals. Enter: Kerasal Fungal Nail Renewal (Buy It, $16, was $25, amazon.com), which reduces discoloration and thickness, hydrates, and exfoliates brittle nails to improve the appearance of nails damaged by fungus. (Related: How to Strengthen Your Nails)
Important to note: Kerasal Fungal Nail Renewal doesn't promise to cure nail fungus if used by itself (you'll want to speak to your derm about pairing it with a prescription), but it does work to soften the impacted part of the nail, so you can gradually trim or peel it away as a new, healthy nail grows out. It might take a little bit of patience, depending on how damaged your nail is, but many reviewers say they saw improvement in as little as a week.
Buy It: Kerasal Fungal Nail Renewal, $16, was $25, amazon.com
This product's claim to fame is that it greatly reduces discoloration to give you shinier and healthier-looking nails. So if you're struggling with Onychogryphosis, a term that refers to thick, yellow nails that develop as nail growth slows with age, explains Dr. Zeichner, this could be a good at-home solution for whitening and clearing up yellowness.
The star ingredient in this treatment is lactic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid that helps soften and thin out thick nails, says Dr. Zeichner. (ICYDK, thick nails can be a sign of fungus and can also be painful, hence why you might want to thin them.) Lactic acid can also help to cosmetically improve the appearance of your nails with continued use. (Related: More Than 18,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Treatment for Weak, Peeling Nails)
If your issue is more with dry, peeling nails, Dr. Zeichner recommends reaching for Vaseline, since it forms a protective seal to help hydrate and soften the nail and underlying skin. And if you're concerned with a sudden change in the health of your nails or if you're addressing a fungal infection, this is not an effective treatment on its own; instead, seek an evaluation and treatment from a dermatologist. Plus, other nail changes may be the result of underlying medical issues, trauma, nutritional deficiencies, medications, or infections, adds Dr. Zeichner.
The Kerasal Fungal Nail Renewal has earned more than 21,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who have raved that it's tackled annoying white spots and nail psoriasis, has reduced discoloration and yellowness, and has even helped treat their nail fungus from home.
One reviewer wrote: "Kerasal whitens discolored nails as stated in the advertisement. You don't need to use too much as it may soften the nail bed, but it does wonders in making the nail whiter as the nail bed is growing out the discolored portion. In conjunction with tea tree oil for the fungus... they take care of the problem in about 2-3 months."
"I've tried numerous products and even had my toenails ripped out and still the fungi would return," shared another. "As a runner and triathlete, I've always had fungi nails on at least four or six toes. I purchased my first tube of Kerasal and finished it within 2.5 months. And it proved to be the most effective product YET. I would easily do a commercial for this product validating its effectiveness! And the price on Amazon makes it worth it."
Take a cue from thousands of Amazon customers and add the Kerasal Fungal Nail Renewal to your shopping cart right now. You'll be well on your way to healthy-looking nails you won't want to hide behind polish in no time.