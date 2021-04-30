Khloé Kardashian Considers This TikTok-Approved Lip Gloss One of Her "Favorite Things"
When a budget-friendly beauty product snags the Kardashian seal of approval, you know it's worth looking into. But when that same product already has a reputation on TikTok as a shortcut to plumper-looking lips? Come on, it's a no-brainer — it's officially time to click "add to cart."
Khloé Kardashian recently teamed up with the beauty box subscription service Ipsy to curate a selection of makeup and skin-care products for the brand's May Glam Bag X. And on Thursday, the reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to talk through some of the products subscribers will enjoy this month. While she's previously described the bag's contents as "all of [her] favorite things," she seemed especially enthusiastic about one product in particular in her IG Stories: cult-favorite Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly Gloss (Buy It, $14, sephora.com), a lip gloss that adds major shine without the stickiness that's characteristic of many gloss formulas. (Related: Jennifer Aniston Is Devoted to This $17 Lip Balm)
In the video, Kardashian applies the lip jelly in cashew, a semi-sheer, milky rosy brown. The high-shine gloss comes in three other shades, all of which are infused with apricot kernel oil, which is rich in fatty acids to nourish and soothe dry, chapped lips, along with antioxidant-packed raspberry seed oil.
"I love this 'cause it's not super sticky but it gives you such high gloss, and I absolutely love that," she says in the IG Story. "It's moisturizing. It's beautiful. It doesn't clump up, it just enhances it."
The Good American founder is far from the only one who's loving Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly Gloss. It's been making the rounds on TikTok for months, partially because popular creator Haley Pham called it her "holy grail" lip product back in February, swearing that it mimics the look of lip injections — without the hefty price tag and regular maintenance, of course. (FYI: Here's Why You Shouldn't Try DIY Cosmetic Fillers At Home)
"I feel like it's just my exact lip color but better and then because it's a gloss and it's so milky, it just makes them look plump," Pham says in the original TikTok video.
A recent addition to the buzzy Asian-owned beauty brand's line-up, the Milky Lip Jelly Gloss is a more moisturizing version of the best-selling Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly Gloss (Buy It, $14, sephora.com), a traditional high-shine gloss that comes in 10 shades. Though you can't go wrong with either formulation, fans are especially loving the newer milky version for stopping lip dryness in its tracks.
"This is the perfect 'your lips but better' shade for me!" reads one five-star review from a Sephora shopper who tried Kardashian's go-to shade. "The formula is plumping and non-sticky, probably my favorite lip gloss to come out in years!" (Related: How Khloé Kardashian Tackled Her Postpartum Hair Loss)
Another reviewer echoes that praise, writing "I have dry lips so I'm always looking for lip products that are hydrating. This lip gloss is hydrating with the perfect pop of color. It's not sticky and settles into your lips perfectly. I bought it in cashew and it emphasizes my natural lip color. Looking into buying other colors now!"
TikTok creators, Sephora customers, and now Kardashian all agree on the virtues of Tower 28 lip gloss, so it's safe to say that this $14 pick is sure to be your, in the words of many pleased purchasers, "new favorite lip product" too.