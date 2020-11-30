Countless beauty brands are holding sales for Cyber Monday, which means you might spend a lot of time sifting through deals that are only so-so. Kiehl's, however, has a sale that's an obvious standout: The brand is offering a selection of its bestselling products at half price. And today's the ideal time to scoop up the Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream (Buy It, $25, kiehls.com), one of the bestsellers included in the deal.
It's not hard to guess why Kiehl's avocado eye cream is a hot ticket item even when it's full price. The creamy treatment is made for people who want to simultaneously de-puff and brighten dark circles under their eyes. Besides fatty acid-rich avocado oil, it contains shea butter and jojoba oil for additional moisturizing benefits. It also incorporates beta-carotene, the pigment that gives carrots their orange color, for its antioxidant properties. You can dab on the Kiehl's avocado eye cream sparingly — it's meant to help prevent creasing when applied under makeup — or slather on a thick layer for a 10-minute intensive eye treatment. (Related: The 10 Best Eye Creams That Firm, De-Puff, and Brighten Dark Circles)
Celebrities have caught on to how amazing the avocado Kiehl's eye cream is. "I've tried so many under-eye creams, but I actually think that's the best one," Kaley Cuoco previously told Shape, referring to the product. "When you have under-eye circles, I truly think it makes a difference. Like, I think it actually fills the crevice a little bit." Shay Mitchell counts it as a desert island pick, and Kendall Jenner and Zoe Kravitz are also fans. If anyone can vouch for an eye cream's dark circle-fighting powers, it's celebrities who are used to the demands of back-to-back trips and early call times, right? (Related: This Drew Barrymore-Approved Eye Cream Is a Multitasking Miracle for Dark Circles)
A quick scroll through Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream reviews on the brand's site reveals why it's so universally liked. "I have tried some awesome beauty products before but never found something that actually went above and beyond my expectations, which is why I have never written a review for a product before," one person wrote. "But this is exactly what this eye cream did and I had to contribute a good review in the little hope of diminishing the possibility of ever discontinuing this magic in a cup...It makes your eye area brighter, glowing, more awake looking, and actually diminishes the appearance of dark circles! I use this almost every time I go out, as if it were an ultra natural concealer."
Another reviewer wrote that the product turned them into a "Kiehl's diehard fan" once they tried it. "What can I say except I love, love, love this eye cream," they wrote. "It's the one product that turned me into a Kiehl's fanatic. It doesn't burn, irritate or make my skin break out. I look ten years younger when I put it on." (Related: This Eye Cream Claims to Work Immediately, So I Tried It and Took Photos)
With that level of praise and a 50 percent discount to sweeten the deal, the Kiehl's avocado eye cream seems like a brilliant way to go if you want to treat your under-eyes to the best.