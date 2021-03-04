While she might be going through a headline-making divorce, Kim Kardashian seems to be carrying on with life as stress-free as usual — that is, of course, according to social media. Head over to her Instagram and you'll see a post about her family's newest pet (Speed, the lizard), a glamour shot advertising Skims, and, in klassic Kardashian fashion, plenty of bikini-clad content. But in between all the unboxing of designer gifts and working out on her Stories, Kardashian recently shared a shot of her skin-care set-up, and it looks like quite the collection. (Related: The One Skincare Product Kim Kardashian Uses Every Single Day)