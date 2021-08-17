This Sunscreen Stayed On Through a 13-Mile Run and Didn't Drip In My Eyes Once
Would you believe me if I told you there was a SPF on the market that is safe for the environment, the body, water-resistant, sustainable, and doubles as a moisturizer?! Well, it exists.
Let me introduce you to my new go-to sunscreen from a cult-favorite (and female-founded) brand: Kinfield Daily Dew SPF 35 (Buy It, $24, kinfield.com).
It won't drip into your eyes causing irritation, or leave you with those obnoxious streaks running down your face as if you have just cried your eyes out. Take it from someone who just ran thirteen miles in the summer heat with my face and neck lathered in the stuff. (Related: This Tinted Sunscreen Is So Lightweight, I Forget I'm Wearing It)
Nichole Powell, the founder and CEO of Kinfield, says she created this SPF moisturizer in response to customer's vocalized needs and feedback. It packs plant-based ingredients into environmentally friendly packaging — a post-consumer recycled plastic tube, packaged in Sustainable Forest Initiative-certified paper — for an SPF that's as good for your Earth as it is for your body.
Daily Dew is made with moisturizing sea kelp, soothing aloe vera, nourishing rice bran extract, hydrating glycerin, and calming sunflower extract –– all natural and gentle on the skin. As far as SPF goes, Daily Dew protects your skin from the sun with mineral non-nano zinc oxide, which physically blocks UV rays and is reef-safe. (Read more: Everything You Should Know About Buying Non-Toxic Sunscreen)
Beyond the hero ingredients, the Daily Dew is made of other stellar elements. Let's break down the very important nitty-gritty facts. It's void of polyethylene glycols (PEGs), parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances (all substances that have come under fire for potential health or environmental repercussions). It's vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny–certified as well. The scent is certified natural under the International Organization for Standardization, utilizing only natural plant-based oils: bergamot, petitgrain, mandarin, grapefruit, and lime.
With the beauty market becoming heavily saturated with SPF options, none hold the performance, or moisturizing component quite like Kinfield's new formula. "So many SPFs make great claims about their ingredients, sustainability, etc., but the performance just isn't there compared to non-clean variations," says Powell. "I'd like to think we were able to bridge the gap of form and function." (Related: Does Natural Sunscreen Hold Up Against Regular Sunscreen?)
And bridged performance and sustainability, she has. Take it from me, who had the opportunity to road-test the product just before its release. It's the SPF I trust for all of my outdoor workouts — even in the throws of marathon training and in the thick of the summer heat. This product has yet to drip into my eyes, even on my most recent 13-mile training run. Over the years, I've tested several sunscreens ranging from spray to stick, from commercial brands to all-natural, and beyond. Often, I'd wind up with sunscreen in my eyes and chalky dry skin. That's the case no more now that I have Kindfield's Daily Dew in my life. For those looking to get active outside, make this SPF part of your routine.