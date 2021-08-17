This Sunscreen Stayed On Through a 13-Mile Run and Didn't Drip In My Eyes Once

And bridged performance and sustainability, she has. Take it from me, who had the opportunity to road-test the product just before its release. It's the SPF I trust for all of my outdoor workouts — even in the throws of marathon training and in the thick of the summer heat. This product has yet to drip into my eyes, even on my most recent 13-mile training run. Over the years, I've tested several sunscreens ranging from spray to stick, from commercial brands to all-natural, and beyond. Often, I'd wind up with sunscreen in my eyes and chalky dry skin. That's the case no more now that I have Kindfield's Daily Dew in my life. For those looking to get active outside, make this SPF part of your routine.