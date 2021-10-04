Shoppers See a Remarkable Change in Puffiness and Wrinkles from This Oil-Free Moisturizer

"I am seeing a remarkable change in my skin," wrote one reviewer of the effect they saw in two weeks. "Makeup doesn't settle in wrinkles, [and] the wrinkles even look better! [I] really like the way makeup goes on over it." Others say that it helps tone down puffiness "almost instantly" — thank you, cornflower — with even a small dab enough to transform hyper-sensitive faces into soft and supple skin. "I've always had puffiness beneath my right eye, and in a few days it went away. I'm sold," wrote another reviewer on Klorane's website. (Related: Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This $24 Gel to Calm Their Puffy Eyes)