Shoppers See a Remarkable Change in Puffiness and Wrinkles from This Oil-Free Moisturizer
In the immortal words of one Derek Zoolander, "Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty." Despite Zoolander debuting a full 20 years ago (if you need me, I'll be over here crumbling into dust), the line still rings true — especially when it comes to jelly-esque moisturizers like Klorane's Cornflower Hydrating Water Cream (Buy It, $30, klorane.com), which instantly absorb to leave your skin plump and dewy. And over time, shoppers say the translucent blue soother relaxes wrinkles like none other.
So, what are the benefits of a water cream over a classic cream? As dermatologist Naissan O. Wesley, M.D., previously told Shape, the water-based aspect means gel formulas attract and retain hydration, which soothes inflammation and protects the skin barrier. They're also super lightweight, which spells bliss for those with combination, oily, and acne-prone skin, dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Bertha Baum, M.D., added. Klorane's formula then goes the extra mile with added hyaluronic acid, polysaccharides that bind water to skin, and its namesake cornflower to tone down redness.
"I am seeing a remarkable change in my skin," wrote one reviewer of the effect they saw in two weeks. "Makeup doesn't settle in wrinkles, [and] the wrinkles even look better! [I] really like the way makeup goes on over it." Others say that it helps tone down puffiness "almost instantly" — thank you, cornflower — with even a small dab enough to transform hyper-sensitive faces into soft and supple skin. "I've always had puffiness beneath my right eye, and in a few days it went away. I'm sold," wrote another reviewer on Klorane's website.
Even a sample size of the Water Cream is enough to witness its transformative properties, according to reviewers. "I really can't say enough about how much I loved this. It was so lightweight and made my skin feel and look amazing," wrote one person of their results. Others said the moisturizer is so calming, they forgo foundation when it's on and the hydration lasts all day — thank you, polysaccharides.
"This is a love letter to Klorane," begins a last shopper. "Thank you for creating this moisturizer! The days I use it, I notice a marked difference. This soothing water-gel gives you that refreshing look as if you've just had a facial, and the best part is that it's all natural."
